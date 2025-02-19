PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Coin flip at 2 PM IST today in Karachi
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS UPDATES: With a staggering average first-innings score of 289, Karachi's National Stadium stands as one of the most prolific scoring grounds in recent history.
The eighth edition of Champions Trophy 2025 will kick-start today with hosts and defending champion Pakistan locking horns with New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The two teams recently played in a ODI Tri-series with the Kiwis emerging victorious. That series preluded for the preparations for the Champions Trophy and the today's encounter will certainly exhibit a tough contest between bat and ball.
A run-fest awaits at this electrifying venue, where batters have flourished and scoreboards have sizzled! With a staggering average first-innings score of 289, it stands as one of the most prolific scoring grounds in recent history. In fact, among the 19 venues that have hosted at least six One Day Internationals since January 2023, this battlefield ranks second only to Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium in sheer run-scoring spectacle.
But do not be fooled—fortune does not favour the toss-winner here. In the last eight clashes, neither strategy—batting first nor chasing—has reigned supreme, with victories split evenly at four apiece. It is not the toss but the skill, resilience, and nerve that will decide who triumphs on this high-octane stage!
Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11 live updates
Pakistan Playing 11 (probables): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.
New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham/Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke
PAK vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner at 2 PM IST.
Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand Live telecast in India
The PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
Stay tuned for Champions Trophy 2025 live score updates, PAK vs NZ full scorecard today...
1:48 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: Will Haris Rauf play today?
In a major boost for Pakistan, Haris Rauf has been declared fit for the opening clash of the Champions Trophy, shaking off a muscle strain in his lower chest wall that had cast doubt over his participation. The fiery pacer, known for his raw pace and lethal yorkers, has wasted no time and is already back steaming in at full throttle in the nets. With his return, Pakistan's bowling attack regains a formidable edge, setting the stage for a high-octane tournament opener!
1:44 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: The Men In Green's predicted XI
Pakistan Playing 11 (probables): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam/Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.
1:43 PM
Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs NZ head-to-head in ODIs
- Matches Played: 118
- Pakistan Wins: 61
- New Zealand Wins: 53
- No Results: 3
1:29 PM
Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan's strength
Strengths:
Playing on home turf, Pakistan will have the advantage of familiar conditions and strong local support. Their pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, remains one of the most lethal in world cricket. In the middle order, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha bring both stability and firepower, ensuring depth in the batting line-up.
1:12 PM
Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand's strength
Strengths:
New Zealand is known for its consistent performances, with key players like Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham providing stability in the batting order. Their bowling unit is well-rounded, featuring experienced pacer such as Matt Henry, along with a capable spin attack that adds variety. Additionally, the team’s fielding is among the best, often making a crucial difference in close matches.
12:55 PM
New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy 2025
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.
12:43 PM
Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 20225
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
12:38 PM
Champions Trophy 2025 today's match: Pakistan vs New Zealand
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand match in the Champions Trophy 2025.
First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:35 PM IST