Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ live match?

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in Dubai. Both captains after the toss: Rohit Sharma: Was anyway looking to bat first, wanted to see what we could do upfront and then challenge our bowlers since we chased on both games. Approach will be very similar to the previous games, just trying to do the same things. One change for us - Harshit has been rested, Varun is playing for us. It is all about bowling in partnerships, in both games we have combined to pick 19 wickets. Our spinners have restricted them well and then the seamers have got the wickets. Mitchell Santner: We'll have a bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Want to put some pressure early and hopefully it skids on well later. We still want to win, we know we are going to be in Lahore later but first task is to do a job here, and challenge ourselves in different conditions. Daryl Mitchell comes in, Conway misses this one. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 The group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy is set to conclude at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2, with a match between two already qualified semi-finalists from Group A—India and New Zealand. Both teams will be playing tension-free cricket, as the result of the match will not impact their semi-final scenario in any way. India are set to play semi-final 1 in Dubai regardless of whether they finish in the first or second spot in the points table.

India and New Zealand have played brilliant cricket so far in the competition, and their spinners can take great credit for that. Given that Dubai wickets have assisted spinners significantly in the tournament so far, fans can expect a nail-biting finish between the two teams today.

Global broadcast guide for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match in Dubai

Country Online Streaming TV Broadcast India JioHotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18) Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2 United Kingdom Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action United States & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app Willow TV Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPN Caribbean Australia Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option) Prime Video New Zealand NOW, Sky Go apps Sky Sport NZ South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport app SuperSport Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear

