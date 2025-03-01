IND vs NZ: We have fewer players than India to choose from, says Phillips

Ahead of New Zealand’s big clash against India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Group A match in Dubai on Sunday, March 2, the Kiwi all-rounder Glenn Phillips addressed the media in the pre-match press conference on Saturday, where he mentioned that New Zealand does not have many players fighting for one spot in the team, which allows players an extra sense of comfort—unlike India, who have three or four players always ready to step up if a spot in the squad opens up. He also gave his thoughts about New Zealand’s recent success and their plans for the rest of the tournament.

Smaller talent pool gives players more security

One of the biggest differences between New Zealand and India, according to Phillips, is the competition for places in the squad. He acknowledged that New Zealand has a much smaller talent pool, allowing players a longer run in the team before selectors consider changes. This stability, he suggested, gives players a greater sense of security and confidence, unlike in India, where fierce competition means a single failure can lead to players being sidelined for years.

Team culture focused on collective success

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming Phillips said that New Zealand’s squad culture prioritises team success over individual survival. While there are always players ready to step up, the environment encourages cricketers to play for each other rather than for personal milestones. This, he believes, gives New Zealand a slight edge over teams like India, where the intense pressure of selection battles can sometimes affect performances.

Also Read

As New Zealand prepares to take on India in a high-stakes Champions Trophy clash, Phillips’ insights offer a glimpse into the team’s mindset, their game plan against India’s spinners, and the cultural differences that shape their approach to international cricket.

Balanced bowling attack ready for any challenge

Phillips expressed confidence in New Zealand’s bowling attack, which features two frontline spinners, all-rounders like himself and Rachin Ravindra, and three high-quality pacers. He noted that the tall fast bowlers had used variable bounce effectively in Pakistan, making them a dangerous prospect. While conditions might vary from game to game, he stressed the importance of execution on the day rather than pre-determining whether the match would favour batters or bowlers.

Aggressive approach against Indian spinners in Tests

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: Arshdeep or Shami? Who will play in India's game vs NZ New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips emphasised the importance of an attacking mindset when facing Indian spinners, particularly in Test cricket. Reflecting on past encounters, he explained that their strategy was to score runs quickly rather than just survive, given the sharp turn and unpredictable conditions. Unlike other countries, where teams can outlast opposition, Phillips noted that in India, it often becomes a game of runs over time.

Middle overs key to success in ODIs

Discussing the approach for the 50-over format, Phillips highlighted the need for smart play in the middle overs. He praised Tom Latham and Will Young’s performances against Pakistan and the way Latham and Rachin Ravindra steadied the innings against Bangladesh. With India’s spinners posing a major challenge, the key, according to Phillips, would be to rotate strike effectively, take the game deep, and set up a strong finish at the death. He stressed that whether setting a total or chasing, limiting dot balls in the middle overs would be crucial against India’s high-quality spin attack.