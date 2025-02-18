Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the hosts Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (February 19). In the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the hosts Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (February 19). Both the teams recently locked horns in an ODI Tri-series, with New Zealand emerged victorious in the final, defeating Pakistan. Revenge will be on Pakistan's mind when they take the field on Wednesday.

Addressing the swirling debate over Pakistan’s opening combination during the pre-match press conference, the skipper made his stance crystal clear.

"If you look at the conditions and decide based on what’s best for the team, then it is Babar who should open," he declared, putting to rest any lingering doubts.

Dismissing rumours of Azam’s reluctance to continue at the top, he firmly stated:

"Babar is satisfied, and he will continue with it."

The captain emphasized that any alteration in the batting order was purely a strategic adjustment for the Champions Trophy, not a long-term shift.

“The change was only made for the five games of the tournament,” he clarified, reinforcing his faith in Pakistan’s premier batter to lead from the front.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain

New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke

Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs NZ head-to-head in ODIs

Matches Played: 118

Pakistan Wins: 61

New Zealand Wins: 53

No Results: 3

Squads of both the teams

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Saud Shakeel

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, PAK vs NZ live streaming and telecast

When will Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

PAK vs NZ match in Champions Trophy will take place on February 19, 2025.

What is the venue of the PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

At what time Pakistan vs New Zealand live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

PAK vs NZ live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports Network will live telecast PAK vs NZ match in India during the Champions Trophy match.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand match?

JioHotstar will live stream PAK vs NZ match during the Champions Trophy 2025.