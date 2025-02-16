Champions Trophy: Arshdeep to get preference despite Rana's heroics vs ENG

Harshit Rana has emerged as an exciting fast-bowling prospect for India, but Arshdeep Singh is expected to be the preferred choice to partner Mohammed Shami in the Champions Trophy. With better control, experience, and the ability to swing the ball both ways, Arshdeep holds an edge over the young Delhi pacer. While Harshit was tested in the England series, experts believe Arshdeep’s versatility and ability to handle pressure in ICC tournaments make him the stronger contender.

Statistical advantage for Arshdeep

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here The Indian management gave Harshit opportunities in all three ODIs against England, and while the young Delhi pacer did not look completely out of place, Arshdeep’s numbers and versatility make him the preferred choice. The left-arm pacer has a better economy rate of 5.17 compared to Harshit’s 6.95. More significantly, his ability to swing the ball both ways, especially into right-handers during Powerplay overs, gives him an edge—an asset that will be particularly useful on the Dubai International Stadium pitch.

Selectors favour Arshdeep for his experience

A former national selector, who has closely observed Harshit’s development, acknowledged that the young pacer has improved significantly in terms of fitness and speed. However, he believes Arshdeep is a more well-rounded option due to his left-arm angle and swing ability. In his view, if Mohammed Shami is fit, Arshdeep is the natural choice to partner him in the pace attack.

Gambhir’s experiment with Harshit

It is understood that the team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, included Harshit in all three matches against England to assess whether he could be a backup for Jasprit Bumrah. Additionally, the series provided an opportunity to test Shami’s fitness. Arshdeep was rested in the first two ODIs and only played when Shami was given a break, reinforcing the belief that Arshdeep remains the preferred option.

Former cricketers back Arshdeep for big-tournament pressure

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here A respected coach and former India cricketer pointed out that experience plays a crucial role in ICC tournaments, which present challenges beyond those of bilateral series. Unlike in bilateral matches, bowlers face different opposition every game in a multi-nation event, requiring adaptability. Given Arshdeep’s relative experience and ability to offer a different dimension with his left-arm pace, he is seen as a better fit for the Champions Trophy.

Skillset comparison: Harshit vs Arshdeep

Experts believe that while Harshit is an exciting talent who can hit the deck hard and generate movement after pitching, Arshdeep’s ability to swing the new ball and use angles effectively, especially in the death overs, makes him a more complete package. A former India U-19 coach observed that the Dubai International Stadium offers additional bounce—something that benefits a swing bowler like Arshdeep more than a hit-the-deck bowler like Harshit.

Final verdict: Arshdeep likely to get the nod

While Harshit has shown promise and continues to develop as a bowler, Arshdeep’s experience, versatility, and natural ability to exploit conditions in Dubai make him the stronger contender to partner Shami in India’s Champions Trophy campaign. If Shami remains fit, the team is expected to go with Arshdeep for his consistency, game awareness, and ability to handle high-pressure situations in a multi-nation tournament.