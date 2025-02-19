Champions Trophy: Ashwin hails the Indian squad as champion material

Ever since the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, cricket fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting February 23, the day India will renew their rivalry with Pakistan in a Group A clash in Dubai. The match between India and Pakistan is always regarded as a high-stakes game, regardless of the tournament, and this time is no different. India will aim to avenge their loss in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, while Pakistan will leave no stone unturned in their bid to triumph over the Men in Blue in an event where they are both hosts and defending champions. But the question remains: which team will be under more pressure?

While this can be a subjective issue, former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has given his verdict, stating that the defending champions will be under more pressure due to their history of losing composure in high-stakes games. Ashwin also called the current Indian squad a champion-material team and backed them to win the trophy.

India’s dominance in ICC tournaments

India has historically held the upper hand in ICC tournaments, winning 16 of the 21 matches played against Pakistan across the World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy. Pakistan has managed only four victories in these encounters.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently shared his thoughts on the psychological aspect of India-Pakistan clashes, stating that India no longer plays under as much pressure as Pakistan. He observed that the Indian team appears calm and composed in these high-stakes matches, whereas the pressure on the Pakistan side is visibly greater. According to him, Pakistan’s players often look tense on the field, which impacts their performance. However, he also acknowledged that Pakistan has the talent to challenge India and can outperform them if they play to their full potential.

India’s Champions Trophy schedule and semi-final predictions

India will play all its group-stage matches in Dubai, beginning with the opening game against Bangladesh on February 20. After facing Pakistan on February 23, they will take on New Zealand on March 2.

Ashwin believes that the toss will play a crucial role in determining match outcomes in Dubai. He has backed India, New Zealand, South Africa, and England as the likely semi-finalists while also suggesting that Afghanistan could be a surprise contender.

India’s strong title hopes