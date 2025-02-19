Champions Trophy, Pak vs NZ: Why Fakhar Zaman didn't open in PAK's chase?

The Pakistan cricket team had to change their batting order against New Zealand in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan sent Saud Shakeel to open the innings with Babar Azam in pursuit of the 321-run target set by New Zealand after their regular opener, Fakhar Zaman, was forced to sit out for at least 25 minutes due to leaving the field during Pakistan’s bowling. Fakhar, trying to stop a shot by Kiwi opener Will Young in the very first over, injured himself and left the field, thereby being considered out of play.

As a penalty in accordance with ICC rules, Fakhar had to wait for 25 minutes after Pakistan’s innings began before he was eligible to bat again. When Fakhar came out to bat vs New Zealand? Fakhar could have come out to bat at number three, but Pakistan lost their wicket in form of Saud Shakeel (6) before Fakhar's penalty time was over, forcing the skipper Rizwan to walk out at number three. Rizwan lost his wicket on the final ball of the 10th over and since Fakhar's penalty time was over, he finally joined his opening partner Babar Azam after coming out at number four.

What do ICC rules state?

Brief absence from the field

A fielder briefly stepping outside the boundary while performing fielding duties is not considered absent from the field of play. Additionally, they are not regarded as having left the field under these regulations.

Notifying the umpire and seeking permission

ALSO READ: PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 If a fielder fails to take the field at the start of play, leaves during play, or returns at any point, the umpire must be informed of the reason for the absence. The player cannot re-enter the field without the umpire's consent, which will be granted as soon as practicable.

Penalty time for extended absence

A player absent from the field for more than eight minutes will face certain restrictions upon their return. They will not be allowed to bowl until they have either spent an equivalent amount of time fielding or their team has been batting for that duration. However, the maximum penalty time is capped at 120 minutes, and any unserved penalty time carries over to subsequent innings. Similarly, the player cannot bat until their team’s innings has progressed for a time equal to their remaining penalty time, though they may bat immediately if five wickets have fallen.

If a player leaves the field before serving their full penalty time, the remaining duration will continue to carry forward. Each additional absence adds to the unserved penalty time, again subject to the 120-minute limit. The calculation of penalty time excludes lunch, tea intervals, drinks breaks, and other official stoppages, but it continues after the player's dismissal for the rest of the team's batting innings.

Unscheduled breaks and penalty time expiry

In case of an unscheduled stoppage, the time will count towards serving the penalty if the fielder who was present at the break resumes play or if their team starts batting. A fielder already off the field must notify an umpire before being credited with the stoppage time. Any unserved penalty time continues to the next day or innings.

Exceptions to penalty time

Penalty time will not be incurred under specific circumstances. If a player suffers an external injury during the match and is unable to take the field, they will not be penalised. Additionally, if the umpires determine that the player’s absence was due to wholly acceptable reasons—excluding internal injuries or illness—penalty time will not apply. Furthermore, absences of eight minutes or less do not result in penalty time.

Returning without permission and consequences

If a player returns to the field without the umpire's permission and comes into contact with the ball while it is in play, the ball is immediately declared dead. The batting side is awarded five penalty runs, and any completed runs, along with the one in progress, are counted. Additionally, the ball does not count as part of the over. The umpire must then inform the other umpire, both captains, and the batsmen about the incident.