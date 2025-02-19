Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: How could pacer Nahid be a threat to India

The Bangladesh cricket team is ready to start its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with the Group A match against India on Thursday, February 20, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Historically known for its spin attack, Bangladesh's cricket teams in recent times have improved their pace attack with the addition of players like Nahid Rana, who has been in exceptional form ever since he made his international debut. Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto, while addressing the media in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, expressed his pleasure at having a good pace attack in the team. He even mentioned Nahid Rana as one of the biggest reasons behind Bangladesh’s rise in the pace department. Shanto said that watching Rana bowl boosts the morale of the whole team.

A new era for Bangladesh’s fast bowling

Nazmul Hossain Shanto in the press conference said that he believes Bangladesh now has one of its strongest fast-bowling attacks. He acknowledged past struggles but emphasized recent improvements with the rise of pacers like Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed. Shanto expressed his satisfaction as captain, highlighting their ability to bowl fast and support the team. He also noted that under lights, the ball might swing, and disciplined bowling in good areas would be crucial for their success.

Nahid Rana: Bangladesh’s new pace sensation

Shanto in the presser said thae he is excited about Nahid Rana's presence in the team, calling him one of the fastest bowlers Bangladesh has ever produced. He emphasized that Rana's raw pace not only strengthens the bowling attack but also motivates the entire team. While praising his recent performances, Shanto stressed the importance of maintaining fitness and consistency. He believes Rana's aggressive bowling style adds a new dimension to the team's attack and increases its competitiveness.

Why could Nahid Rana trouble India in Dubai?

As mentioned by Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nahid Rana has been bowling with good pace in recent games, which can trouble India on the pace-friendly wicket of Dubai. In addition, Rana stands 6 feet 5 inches tall, which helps him extract extra bounce from the pitch. Rana, who initially made his mark in the Test series against Pakistan last year, has taken four wickets in three ODI matches he has played so far, with an impressive economy rate of just 4.72. This proves he is capable of stopping the run flow while also taking wickets. If you combine this with his wicket-taking ability, India could have a big headache to deal with in the first match of the competition.