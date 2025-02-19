Champions Trophy: Dubai pitch will be very different from PAK, says Shanto

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to host the Group A match between India and Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, which will also be the campaign opener for both teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While India will play all their matches in Dubai, Bangladesh will have to travel to Pakistan for their remaining two group-stage games.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, said that the wickets in Dubai will be very different from those in Pakistan. However, he added that the team is not worried about this and is excited to take up the challenge.

Adapting to varied conditions across venues

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has stressed the importance of adaptability as his side prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With fixtures set to take place in both Pakistan and the UAE, he acknowledged that adjusting to different conditions would be vital for success.

Shanto noted that the pitch in Dubai may not be as high-scoring as those in Pakistan, necessitating a shift in approach. However, he expressed confidence that the team was well-equipped for the challenge, drawing on their recent Test match experience in Rawalpindi. He emphasised that professional cricketers understand the need to adapt quickly and that the squad is eager to compete at both venues while focusing on delivering strong performances.

Seamless transition from BPL to ODI cricket

Following the conclusion of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Shanto dismissed concerns about transitioning from T20 to the 50-over format. He highlighted that Bangladesh regularly plays a substantial amount of one-day cricket at the domestic level, ensuring familiarity with the format.

He also pointed out that several batters excelled during the BPL, registering significant runs, which has instilled confidence ahead of the tournament. With this momentum, he believes the team will adapt smoothly to ODI cricket and successfully implement their game plans.

Crowd support a crucial factor in Dubai

Shanto acknowledged the significance of crowd support in international cricket, particularly at a venue like Dubai, where the fan presence is often evenly split between competing teams. He expressed hope that Bangladesh would receive strong backing from their supporters, as they have in past tournaments.

He praised the unwavering passion of Bangladeshi fans, who have continued to support the team in both victory and defeat. Their presence in the stands, he believes, will provide an extra boost to the players. With excitement building ahead of the clash against India, Shanto remains optimistic about delivering a strong performance in front of an enthusiastic crowd.