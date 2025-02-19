Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In the Match 2 of Champions Trophy 2025, India will lock horns with Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (February 20). As India gear up to face Bangladesh, the team management faces key selection puzzles, particularly regarding KL Rahul's batting position and the bowling combination.

Rahul, India's wicketkeeper-batter, has been most productive at No. 5, but the question remains whether he will retain that slot or drop to No. 6, with Axar Patel moving up one place. In the recent series against England, Rahul batted at No. 6 in the first two ODIs before shifting back to No. 5 in the final match. The decision will likely remain fluid, depending on match situations.

However, the bigger challenge lies in finalising the bowling attack, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah due to injury. The choice for Mohammed Shami’s new-ball partner is between Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. While Rana’s pace and bounce make him a strong contender, Arshdeep's left-arm angle and variety give him an edge.

India are expected to play three spinners, with Hardik Pandya as the fast-bowling all-rounder. However, selecting the third spinner alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel presents a dilemma. While Varun Chakravarthy's recent form makes him a strong candidate, Kuldeep Yadav impressed in the nets, leaving the final call up to the management.

Champions Trophy: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11 prediction

India Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh Playing 11 probables: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in ODIs

Matches Played: 41

India Wins: 32

Bangladesh Wins: 8

No Results: 1

Squads of both the teams

India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, IND vs BAN live streaming and telecast

When will India vs Bangladesh match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

IND vs BAN match in Champions Trophy will take place on February 20, 2025.

What is the venue of the IND vs BAN Champions Trophy match?

India vs Bangladesh match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time India vs Bangladesh live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

IND vs BAN live toss will take place at 2 PM IST (2:30 PM Bangladesh time)

What is the live match timing of India vs Bangladesh match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN match will begin at 2:30 PM IST (3 PM Bangladesh time).

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Bangladesh match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports Network will live telecast IND vs BAN match in India during the Champions Trophy match.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh match?

JioHotstar will live stream IND vs BAN match during the Champions Trophy 2025.