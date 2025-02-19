Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Can't predict role of dew in Dubai - Rohit

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma addressed the media ahead of his side's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh on February 20 on a Dubai pitch which is being talked about ahea dof the first match on the venue tomorrow.Rohit was asked about the role of dew in Dubai as the game will progress to which he responded with uncertainty as no dew was experienced when the Men in Blue got to practice in the stadium a day before the game.Dew often plays a big factor in matches and can tilt the result in one team's favour as well at times. The team batting second will have to be vary of the fact as well as makes it difficult for batters to judge the bounce and time shots to perfection. Indian batting order has been in a good run of form with the opening batters filling in the top 3 of the ICC ODI batter rankings as well.Rohit also talked about Shubman Gill who is now the number one ranked ODi batter in the ICC rankings as well."Shubman Gill is a classy player, numbers are crazy. There is a reason why he has been elevated as the vice-captain of the team."