IND vs ENG: We just want to tick all boxes before Champions Trophy - Rohit

India’s captain Rohit Sharma shared that the team has no particular targets in mind ahead of the Champions Trophy, instead focusing on ensuring consistent performances, as they did in their opening ODI victory over England on Thursday.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill provides fitness update on Virat Kohli for 2nd ODI 'We want to tick all the boxes before Champions Trophy' India secured a four-wicket win, taking a 1-0 lead in the series, with a near-flawless display, although they experienced a minor slip towards the end of their chase of 249. The team went from 221/3 to 235/6, causing some concern before they sealed the win.

Rohit said in the post-match interview. “As a team, we just want to make sure we keep doing the right things as much as we can. We want to tick all the boxes in terms of batting, bowling, and all other aspects of the game. I felt we managed to do that today, although I think we shouldn’t have lost those wickets towards the end.” “There’s nothing specific that we’re aiming to achieve,”said in the post-match interview. “As a team, we just want to make sure we keep doing the right things as much as we can. We want to tick all the boxes in terms of batting, bowling, and all other aspects of the game. I felt we managed to do that today, although I think we shouldn’t have lost those wickets towards the end.”

Check all latest Champions Trophy 2025 updates here Rohit acknowledged that despite the slight stumble, the team did well under pressure. "It would have been better to finish the game more smoothly, but that’s the nature of the game. The guys were trying to put pressure back on the bowlers, and that can sometimes lead to such situations,” he added.

ALSO READ: India preparations for Champions Trophy: Five key takeaways from 1st ODI Rohit lauds Indian bowlers for comeback in 1st ODI Reflecting on India’s performance after a long break from ODI cricket, Rohit expressed his satisfaction. "I’m happy with the result because we were coming off a long break, and it was important for us to regroup quickly and get back into the game. This format is a bit longer, and when things don’t go your way, it doesn’t mean they’ll stay that way. You have to fight back, and that’s exactly what we did."

Rohit also heaped praise on India’s bowlers, acknowledging their collective contribution. "A lot of credit goes to the bowlers; everyone chipped in with their performance. It was crucial for us to keep that momentum going."

He further commended Axar Patel for his vital 52 off 47 balls, after being sent in at No 5. "We needed a left-hander in the middle to face England’s spinners. Over the years, Axar has significantly improved as a cricketer, especially with the bat, and we saw that again today. We were under pressure at that stage, and the partnership between Axar and Gill was crucial."

Also Read

Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here Buttler not happy with batting display Shubman Gill, who played a match-winning knock of 87, shared his thoughts on India’s chase, especially after the early setbacks that reduced the team to 19/2. "I was trying to stay positive. There was some movement for the fast bowlers with the new ball, so I focused on maintaining good intent and playing the right cricketing shots."

England’s captain Jos Buttler expressed frustration at losing wickets in clusters once again on this tour, and suggested that a few extra runs would have helped his team. "We had a great start in the powerplay but then lost wickets at crucial times. An additional 40-50 runs could have made a significant difference, especially given the way the wicket played towards the end," Buttler said.