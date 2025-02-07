Pakistan opener Saim Ayub ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: PCB

Pakistan opening batter Saim Ayub will remain sidelined for at least another five weeks due to the ankle injury he sustained in January during Pakistan's tour of South Africa. This injury has now ruled him out for the entirety of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, which will conclude on March 9. The extent of Ayub’s involvement in Pakistan’s white-ball series against New Zealand in March and April is still uncertain. Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here PCB confirms Ayub's unavailability

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Ayub is "progressing well in his right ankle fracture injury," and he continues his rehabilitation in England. The injury, which occurred while fielding during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, has led to a 10-week recovery timeline from the date of the injury.

The incident occurred in the seventh over of the match when Ayub chased a delivery that had been edged by Ryan Rickelton. As he attempted to relay the ball, Ayub lost his balance and twisted his ankle. He immediately fell to the ground in pain, and despite efforts to treat him off the field, he was unable to put weight on his injured ankle. Ayub was then stretchered off and later seen using crutches.

Initially, the PCB hoped he could return after six weeks, but the decision was made to exclude him from the Champions Trophy squad announced last week. After the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will travel to New Zealand for a white-ball tour, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5. Ayub's participation in this series remains uncertain, and the Pakistan Super League will begin on April 8.