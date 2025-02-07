Champions Trophy 2025 official song 'Jeeto Baazi' released by Atif Aslam

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the official song for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, titled *Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke*, performed by renowned singer Atif Aslam. With just 12 days remaining until the highly anticipated event, the release of this song adds to the growing excitement surrounding the 15-match competition, set to take place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.

The song is produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, with lyrics crafted by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad. The music video captures the vibrant culture of Pakistan, showcasing its streets, markets, and stadiums, reflecting the passion and love for cricket. The song, which celebrates the spirit of the game, is now available on popular global streaming platforms.

Fans can still grab their tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 through the official website or by visiting physical ticket vendors across Pakistan. Tickets for the highly anticipated final on March 9 will be available after the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

Fans can still grab their tickets for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 through the official website or by visiting physical ticket vendors across Pakistan. Tickets for the highly anticipated final on March 9 will be available after the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

The two-week tournament will feature the world's top eight teams competing in 15 high-stakes matches over 19 days, with each match holding significant importance as they vie for the coveted white jackets. ALSO READ: ODI tri-series: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, live time and streaming Atif Aslam featuring in official song

Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here Lead singer Atif Aslam shared his excitement about being part of the official song, saying, "Cricket has always been a passion of mine. I’ve always wanted to be a fast bowler. I feel a deep connection to the adrenaline and excitement of the crowd, especially during emotionally charged matches like India vs. Pakistan."

Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer, expressed his delight at the song’s release, highlighting its reflection of Pakistan’s identity and the overall spirit of the Champions Trophy. He urged fans to get their tickets to be part of the spectacle.

Sumair Ahmad Syed, Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and PCB COO, also praised Atif Aslam’s contribution, emphasizing how his musical talent will amplify the excitement as the event nears. The song is expected to rally fans across the globe, especially in Pakistan, where the passion for the game is immense.