Champions Trophy 2025: India's match tickets, prices, and booking details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that tickets for India’s matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai will go on sale on Monday, February 3. However, fans will need to wait until the latter half of the day to purchase tickets, as sales will only go live after 5:30 p.m. IST.

India’s matches to be played in Dubai under a hybrid model

Despite Pakistan being the official host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the tournament will follow a hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. After extensive discussions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to hold all of India’s matches and one semifinal in Dubai. Additionally, the final will also take place in Dubai if India qualifies.