Champions Trophy 2025: India's match tickets, prices, and booking details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that tickets for India’s matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai will go on sale on Monday, February 3. However, fans will need to wait until the latter half of the day to purchase tickets, as sales will only go live after 5:30 p.m. IST.
India’s matches to be played in Dubai under a hybrid model
Despite Pakistan being the official host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the tournament will follow a hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. After extensive discussions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to hold all of India’s matches and one semifinal in Dubai. Additionally, the final will also take place in Dubai if India qualifies.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket prices for India’s matches
Tickets for India’s matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start from 125 dirhams (approximately Rs 2,900). The price for premium tickets is yet to be announced by the ICC.
How to book tickets for India’s matches online?
To book tickets for India’s matches in the Champions Trophy 2025, follow these steps:
- Visit https://www.iccchampionstrophy.com/tickets
- Navigate to the ‘Dubai Hosted Matches’ section.
- Select the match you wish to attend.
- Enter your passport number (for foreign travellers) along with the number of tickets you wish to purchase (each person can buy a maximum of four tickets per match).
- Choose your preferred seats and provide your contact details.
- Proceed to payment using your preferred method.
- Receive booking confirmation via email after a successful transaction.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How to book final tickets
The ICC has confirmed that tickets for the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will only go on sale after the first semifinal in Dubai on March 4.
- If India qualifies, the final will be held in Dubai.
- If India does not qualify, the final will be shifted to Lahore.