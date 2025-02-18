Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: Need to improve our professionalism - Rizwan

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan stated on Tuesday that for the team to overcome the ups and downs often experienced in ICC tournaments, they must improve their performance through heightened awareness and professionalism. Rizwan shared these insights during a press conference ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, where the hosts are set to face New Zealand in Karachi.

This tournament is significant as it marks the first ICC event held in Pakistan since the country co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup. The last time Pakistan triumphed in an ICC event was in 2017, when they defeated India in the final of the Champions Trophy.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: Will hosts Pakistan defend the title on home soil? Rizwan on key to improving in ICC tournaments Since then, Pakistan has had mixed results, reaching the semi-finals in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and a final in 2022. However, the team has also faced early exits from other ICC events, often bowing out in the group stages.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Rizwan explained, “Personally, I believe we need to improve our awareness and professionalism." He acknowledged the team’s previous successes and immense talent. "Even now, there are players who may be overlooked by our people, but the international cricketing community is watching and praising them,” he added.

Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here When asked about the team’s tendency to perform better when underrated, Rizwan replied, “If being underrated helps us win, then please continue underrating us.” He emphasized that the team's hardworking, courageous, and smart approach would be backed by divine support to secure the desired results.

Discussing potential changes to the lineup, Rizwan stated that the team had performed well recently, and they were not planning any major adjustments. He also reflected on Pakistan's recent performances under Babar Azam’s leadership, with the team reaching both a semi-final and a final. However, Rizwan highlighted the team’s aim to bridge that final gap, saying, “We’re focused on improving that one per cent that’s been the difference in the final stages.”