Champions Trophy: SA vs AFG, head-to-head records in ICC tournaments

After two days of Group A action, South Africa and Afghanistan will meet in the first Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday, February 21. Notably, this will be Afghanistan's first match in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, but it will be their sixth encounter against the Proteas in an ICC event. So, what have the final results looked like when these two teams have met at ICC tournaments? Take a look.

T20 World Cup showdowns

The first-ever game between South Africa and Afghanistan in an ICC event took place during the 2010 T20 World Cup. South Africa's experience and skill proved too much for Afghanistan, as they secured a convincing 59-run victory. Afghanistan’s batting lineup struggled against South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack, leading to a one-sided contest.

In the 2016 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan put up a much stronger fight but still fell short. South Africa posted a formidable total, powered by explosive batting from their top order. Afghanistan responded aggressively, with their batsmen showing glimpses of brilliance, but the Proteas held their nerve to secure a 37-run victory.

The most recent T20 World Cup clash came in the 2024 semi-final, a historic moment for Afghanistan as they reached the knockout stage for the first time. However, their fairy-tale run came to an abrupt end as South Africa dismantled them with a ruthless performance. Afghanistan struggled against the Proteas' pace attack, getting bowled out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada were the chief destroyers, giving Afghanistan no room to settle down. South Africa chased the modest target with ease, reaching 60/1 in just 8.5 overs to book their spot in the final with a dominant nine-wicket win. Despite the loss, Afghanistan’s journey to the semi-finals signalled their growing stature in world cricket.

ODI World Cup encounters

Afghanistan and South Africa met for the first time in an ODI World Cup during the 2019 edition in England. South Africa's bowling attack proved far too strong for Afghanistan, bundling them out for just 125 runs. Imran Tahir and Andile Phehlukwayo led the charge, putting the Afghan batsmen under relentless pressure. The Proteas chased down the target comfortably, with Quinton de Kock leading from the front in a dominant nine-wicket win.

Four years later, in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan scripted history by pulling off a stunning upset against South Africa. Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Afghanistan posted a competitive 256/8, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz playing a crucial role, scoring a quickfire 78. In response, South Africa looked in control at one stage, but Afghanistan’s spinners, led by Rashid Khan, turned the game on its head. With Fazalhaq Farooqi providing crucial breakthroughs, South Africa collapsed under pressure and were bowled out for 229, handing Afghanistan a memorable 27-run victory. This was Afghanistan’s first ODI World Cup win over South Africa and a testament to their remarkable growth as a cricketing nation.

Overall ODI encounters

Apart from ICC tournaments, Afghanistan and South Africa faced off in a historic three-match bilateral ODI series in September 2024 in Sharjah. Afghanistan stunned the cricketing world by winning the series 2-1, marking their first-ever series victory against the Proteas.

The first ODI saw Afghanistan completely dominate South Africa. Afghanistan’s bowling attack, led by Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan, tore through South Africa’s batting lineup, bowling them out for a mere 106 runs. The Afghan batsmen made light work of the chase, comfortably securing a six-wicket victory.

In the second ODI, Afghanistan continued their dominance, putting up a mammoth 311/4 on the board. Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a spectacular innings, scoring a brilliant century to lead the charge. When it was South Africa's turn to bat, Rashid Khan produced yet another masterclass, picking up five wickets to dismantle the opposition for just 134. Afghanistan's emphatic 177-run win sealed the series, marking one of their greatest achievements in ODI cricket.

South Africa managed to salvage some pride in the final ODI. Afghanistan struggled with the bat this time, managing only 169 runs. South Africa chased down the target with relative ease, thanks to a composed innings from Aiden Markram, who remained unbeaten on 69. While the Proteas won the match by five wickets, the series belonged to Afghanistan, who had proven their ability to take on one of the world’s top cricketing nations.