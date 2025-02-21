Friday, February 21, 2025 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy AFG vs SA: Pitch report and key stats of National Stadium

Afghanistan's rise in international cricket has been fueled by a world-class spin attack, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad set to make their mark in Karachi.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be played at Karachi's National Stadium on February 21. This match is a significant milestone for Afghanistan, as they make their debut in this prestigious tournament. Having built a reputation as a competitive force in limited-overs cricket, Afghanistan is determined to prove their worth on the grand stage.  Check Afghanistan vs New South Africa full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025
 
South Africa, winners of the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998, come into this match with a strong legacy. However, their recent ODI form has been concerning, as they have suffered six consecutive losses before the tournament. The Proteas will be keen to break their losing streak and kickstart their campaign with a victory.
 
 
Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket has been fueled by a world-class spin attack, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad set to make their mark in Karachi. Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will play pivotal roles with the bat. Afghanistan's spin-heavy approach will present a challenge to South Africa's pace-based attack, creating an intriguing clash of styles. With Karachi’s conditions potentially adding an extra layer of complexity, this match promises to be a high-stakes and thrilling encounter.
   
National stadium, Karachi: Pitch report for AFG vs SA Champions Trophy clash

Based on the opening match, the pitch at National Bank Stadium in Karachi is anticipated to favor batting. It will provide good pace and bounce, allowing batters to score freely.
 
While seamers may experience some movement early with the new ball, the pitch is expected to offer less assistance as the game advances. However, spinners are likely to find some turn as the match progresses.
 
Given these conditions, teams winning the toss may opt to bat first, influenced by the result of the opening match.
 
 
National stadium, Karachi: Key stats
 
The dataset outlines notable statistics from past matches in this tournament's history. With a total of 79 matches played, teams have won 37 times while batting first and 39 times while chasing. The highest total scored was 374/4 by India, while the lowest total was 115 by Bangladesh. Pakistan's historic chase of 355/4 in 2025 stands out, as does their lowest successful defense of 146 against New Zealand. Mohammad Yousuf holds the record for most runs (817) and most 50s (6). Wasim Akram has the most wickets (23), and Ajantha Mendis recorded the best bowling figure (6/13). 
 
National Stadium Karachi ODI stats
Statistic Detail
Total Matches 79
Matches Won Batting 1st 37
Matches Won Chasing 39
Average 1st Innings Score 240
Highest Total 374/4 (50 ovs) by India vs Hong Kong in 2008
Lowest Total 115 (38.2 ovs) by Bangladesh vs Pakistan in 2008
Highest Successful Chase 355/4 (49 ovs) by Pakistan vs South Africa in 2025
Lowest Total Defended 146 (43.3 ovs) by Pakistan vs New Zealand in 1994
Most Runs Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) - 817
Highest Individual Score Viv Richards (West Indies) - 181
Most Sixes MS Dhoni (India), Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) - 12
Most 50s Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan), Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 6
Most 100s Suresh Raina (India), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Salman Butt (Pakistan), Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) - 2
Most Wickets Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 23
Best Bowling Innings Ajantha Mendis (6/13)
 
Highest team totals in National stadium, Karachi (ODIs) 
Highest ODI totals at National Stadium, Karachi
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
India 374/4 50 7.48 1 India Karachi won 25/06/08
West Indies 360/4 50 7.2 1 West Indies Karachi won 13/10/87
Pakistan 355/4 49 7.24 2 Pakistan Karachi won 12/02/25
Pakistan 353/6 50 7.06 1 Pakistan Karachi won 15/12/05
South Africa 352/5 50 7.04 1 South Africa Karachi lost 12/02/25
India 349/7 50 6.98 1 India Karachi won 13/03/04
Pakistan 347/5 50 6.94 1 Pakistan Karachi won 21/01/08
Pakistan 344/8 50 6.88 2 Pakistan Karachi lost 13/03/04
Pakistan 334/6 50 6.68 1 Pakistan Karachi won 05/05/23
Sri Lanka 332/8 50 6.64 1 Sri Lanka Karachi won 30/06/08
 

