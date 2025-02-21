Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND-PAK: Rizwan's men arrive in Dubai for must-win Champions Trophy clash

India, playing all their matches in Dubai as per the hybrid model agreement, await their arch-rivals in a contest charged with intensity, history, and the weight of expectations.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:01 AM IST
With wounded pride and a desperate need to recover, the Pakistan cricket team landed in Dubai on Thursday for their crucial Champions Trophy showdown against arch-rivals India on February 23. The team, reeling from a humbling 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener, now faces a must-win situation to salvage their campaign. 
 
Fakhar Zaman ruled out, Imam-ul-Haq steps in
 
In a major setback, senior batter Fakhar Zaman was left behind in Karachi after suffering a recurring knee injury during the opening match. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed his replacement with Imam-ul-Haq after securing approval from the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Event Technical Committee.
 
Zaman, a key player with 86 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) to his name and an average exceeding 46, had pulled up while chasing a ball to the boundary in the very first over against New Zealand. The muscle strain kept him off the field for most of the innings, and when he did bat, his struggles were evident—managing just 24 off 41 balls while appearing visibly restricted in his movement.
 
His absence leaves Pakistan in a precarious position, especially after the forced reshuffling of the batting order in the opening game, where Saud Shakeel had to step in as an emergency opener. 

A special flight for a special mission
 
The Pakistan squad was flown from Karachi to Dubai aboard a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft, underscoring the importance of the high-voltage clash ahead. Accompanying the team were six PCB officials, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who will personally oversee arrangements for the much-anticipated face-off against India.
 
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

