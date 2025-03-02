Champions Trophy: Team India manager returns home due to personal reasons

Indian team manager R Devraj has left the squad unexpectedly to attend to a personal family loss. His mother, Kamaleshwari, passed away on Sunday morning, prompting Devraj to immediately travel to Hyderabad to be with his family during this difficult time. Devraj, who also serves as the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), received the unfortunate news and rushed to Hyderabad without delay.

The news of his departure was confirmed to Cricbuzz by officials associated with the Indian team. Devraj, a key member of the team's support staff, was with the team as they prepared for their final group match in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team, captained by Rohit Sharma, is playing their final league match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday.

At this time, it is unclear if Devraj will be returning to Dubai to resume his duties with the Indian team. However, it is expected that a decision regarding his return will be made depending on the outcome of India’s upcoming semifinal match, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association expressed its deepest sympathies following the sad loss. A statement from the HCA read, "With profound grief, we inform you that our Secretary, Devraj's mother, Kamaleshwari garu, has passed away. May her soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences are with Devraj garu and his family during this incredibly difficult time."

The Indian team and their management have extended their support to Devraj, respecting his need to be with his loved ones. The timing of his departure has left a gap in the team’s management, but the focus remains on the ongoing Champions Trophy campaign, where the squad is looking to make a strong impression in their final group-stage encounter.