Champions Trophy, IND-NZ Playing 11: Will Pant, Arshdeep get a game today?

India has been in excellent form, securing dominant victories over Bangladesh and their arch-rivals Pakistan in their first two group-stage matches. A win against New Zealand will not only extend their winning streak but also ensure they top the points table heading into the knockout stage.

New Zealand, too, has displayed impressive form, winning both of their group games by comfortable margins. They will look to maintain their unbeaten record in this edition and carry that momentum into the semi-finals in Lahore.

India’s playing 11 prediction vs New Zealand for Champions Trophy 2025

Confirmed names:

With Team India getting some consistent results in the Champions Trophy 2025 so far, it is expected that Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir would be going with the same eleven that featured the likes of centurion Virat Kohli and lethal spinners like Kuldeep Yadav among others.

Arshdeep instead of Shami?

Altering a successful lineup is a risky move. While it offers opportunities for fresh talent and new strategies, it can also disrupt the team’s rhythm and chemistry, which have been crucial to their success.

The current playing 11 has demonstrated strong consistency and promise, and tampering with this balance could impact the team's performance. It’s important to consider the team's momentum and cohesion before making any changes.

Although Arshdeep Singh brings undeniable skill and potential, the decision to include him should be carefully weighed. The team’s overall dynamics and success should remain a priority, ensuring that any adjustments align with their ongoing momentum in the tournament.

India’s predicted playing 11:

India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand’s playing 11 prediction vs India for Champions Trophy 2025

The Kiwis have also displayed some great cricketing moments in the Champions Trophy this year and have booked their berth in the final four quite comfortably with wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Mitchell Santner-led side will also be looking to keep their momentum and not try anything new ahead of the semi-final of the marquee tournament.

New Zealand’s predicted playing 11:

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke