South Africa, Australia prepare for Champions Trophy semifinals in Dubai

South Africa and Australia, both part of Group B in the Champions Trophy, will train at the ICC Academy in Dubai as they prepare for their semifinal matches. The exact location of their matches will depend on the outcome of the India-New Zealand clash, which will determine the final standings of Group A. The first semifinal is set to take place in Dubai on March 4, with the second semifinal scheduled for March 5 in Lahore. All semi-finalists to train in Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has arranged this uncertainty due to the hybrid structure of the tournament. As per the pre-tournament plan, India has been given the option to play both their semifinal and, if they qualify, the final in Dubai. As a result, Australia, having finished second in Group B after their match in Lahore on February 28, has already arrived in Dubai. Led by Steve Smith, the Australian squad flew in on March 1 and is scheduled to train at the ICC Academy on March 2.

South Africa, who secured the top spot in Group B after a victory over England in Karachi on March 1, is set to arrive in Dubai later and will hold their practice session at the ICC Academy on March 3. Both teams will be accommodated at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai.

Once Group A's outcome is confirmed, the team from Group B that advances to the semifinal in Dubai will have the opportunity to train on March 3. Meanwhile, the team traveling to Lahore for the second semifinal will fly out from Dubai on the evening of March 3. This team, along with New Zealand, will also be provided a practice session at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 4.