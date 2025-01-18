ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit continues to lead; Bumrah, Shami included

After much anticipation and discussions, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee has finally released Team India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting February 19, and the three-match ODI series against England, starting February 6. The announcement put an end to one of the biggest debate about whether Rohit Sharma would continue to lead the Indian squad or not after he decided to drop himself from the playing XI for the Sydney Test against Australia earlier this month. However, the T20 World Cup-winning skipper will continue in his position as the head of the team, as confirmed by the announcement.

Along with Rohit, the out-of-form Virat Kohli has also managed to retain his place in the squad despite his recent lacklustre run with the bat.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Md Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan yet to announce squad

With India’s squad announcement, seven of the eight participating teams have officially announced their squads for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Only the hosts, Pakistan, are yet to announce their squad. The final date for squad announcements, as per ICC, is February 13. While most teams are done with their final selection, the PCB is likely to announce their squad in the coming days.