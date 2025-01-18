'You need some time off as well', Skipper Rohit Sharma on lack of rest

As India announced its squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the upcoming series against England, skipper Rohit Sharma discussed the challenges faced by senior players regarding rest and recovery. He highlighted that there is little time for relaxation between major tournaments. Rohit remarked, "In the last 6-7 years, there hasn't been much time when players in the senior squad have had any time. When you play so much international cricket, you need some time off as well. Nobody takes it for granted." ALSO READ: India squad announcement for Champions Trophy LIVE UPDATES: Rohit, Agarkar presser underway Domestic cricket mandatory for players

With the BCCI's mandate requiring players to participate in domestic cricket, stars like Rohit and Virat Kohli have little to no time between series to rest and recover for upcoming challenges. Rohit might be hinting on the constant pressure to maintain fitness and performance levels throughout the year, further complicating their workload management as they prepare for crucial tournaments like the Champions Trophy. BCCi chief selector Ajit Agarkar also voiced his opinion on the guidelines set up by BCCi and said "As selectors, you explain people to play domestic cricket when they are available. When the time permits, we expect them to play," Ajit Agarkar says on the 10-point guideline by BCCI.