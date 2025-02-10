ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top five matches in tournament history

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is only nine days away, and fans cannot wait for the eight-team tournament to get underway. The latest edition will be the ninth in the tournament’s history, and over the previous eight editions, it has witnessed multiple high-octane matches. While it is tough to choose the best match of all time, it can be narrowed down to a few matches that kept fans on the edge. Here is a list of five such matches that took cricket fans on an emotional ride.

India vs South Africa (2002)

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Virender Sehwag was known for his destructive batting, but in this encounter, it was his off-spin that turned the tide for India. Sehwag’s 58-ball 59 and Yuvraj Singh’s 62 helped India post a competitive 261 for 9. South Africa appeared to be on course for victory as Herschelle Gibbs scored a sublime 116, putting his side in a strong position. However, with Gibbs retiring hurt and key wickets falling, Sehwag took charge, dismissing Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher, and Lance Klusener to secure a thrilling 10-run victory. The final was washed out, and India shared the title with Sri Lanka.

England vs West Indies (2004)

In the 2004 final at The Oval, England was on the verge of winning their first ICC tournament after Marcus Trescothick’s century and solid bowling performances. With the West Indies reeling at 147 for 8 and still needing 81 runs, it seemed like England would seal it easily. However, a superb lower-order partnership between Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw defied the odds, as they managed to chase down the total with just seven balls to spare, pulling off an unforgettable win.

South Africa vs England (2009)

Also Read

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here A high-scoring thriller unfolded at Centurion, where England posted a huge 323 for 8, with Owais Shah’s 98, featuring six sixes, taking the limelight. Eoin Morgan and Paul Collingwood played pivotal roles, and despite Graeme Smith’s brilliant 141, South Africa could not chase the target. England triumphed with a comprehensive performance, as bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad took three wickets each to seal the victory and move into the knockout stages.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (2013)

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here A low-scoring classic, this match in Cardiff tested the nerves of both teams. Sri Lanka’s 138 was always going to be tough to defend, especially on a challenging pitch. Mitchell McClenaghan’s 4 for 43 put the Black Caps in a strong position, but a dramatic collapse saw New Zealand lose key wickets. It came down to the wire, and with one wicket remaining, Nathan McCullum’s composed 32 guided them over the line in one of the most intense finishes in Champions Trophy history.

Pakistan vs India (2017)

The Champions Trophy final between arch-rivals Pakistan and India was full of drama. Pakistan’s remarkable 338 for 4, led by Fakhar Zaman’s breathtaking 114, set a massive target. India’s chase began disastrously, with Mohammad Amir stunning the top order, dismissing both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early. India fell short, bowled out for 158, as Pakistan claimed their first Champions Trophy title, completing a prestigious ICC event hat-trick after their 1992 Cricket World Cup and 2009 T20 World Cup triumphs.