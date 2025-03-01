IND vs NZ: I don't think much about my batting position, says KL Rahul

As India prepares to face New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday in their final group-stage match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Indian batter KL Rahul shared his thoughts on his evolving role in the middle order, his approach to preparation, and the impact of senior players like Virat Kohli in a pre-match press conference on Friday. Rahul emphasised the importance of adapting to high-risk situations, practising for realistic match conditions, and ensuring he is ready to accelerate the scoring rate when needed. He also praised Kohli’s consistency and leadership, acknowledging his recent century as a crucial boost for the team. Confident in India’s form, Rahul believes the team is in a strong position for the knockout stage.

Preparation for the number six role

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming KL Rahul spoke about the challenges of batting in the middle order, explaining that his role usually requires him to walk in with eight to twelve overs remaining. He acknowledged that batting in such situations demands a different skill set, where scoring quickly is the priority.

Rahul revealed that his practice sessions are designed to replicate these high-pressure scenarios. He often challenges himself to hit a six within his first few deliveries or maximise boundaries early on. To ensure realistic preparation, he practises with older balls and on slower pitches, knowing that such conditions are likely during matches. He emphasised that this approach helps him fulfil the team’s expectations and succeed in his role. However, he remains flexible, ready to adjust if required to bat earlier in the innings.

Virat Kohli’s influence and recent form

Also Read

Discussing Virat Kohli’s career, Rahul expressed admiration for the veteran batter, describing him as an invaluable asset to Indian cricket. He remarked that it was only a matter of time before Kohli produced a big century, referring to his recent match-winning hundred.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: Arshdeep or Shami? Who will play in India's game vs NZ Rahul acknowledged that players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma play a vital role in guiding the team, especially in high-pressure tournaments. Their experience and ability to perform in crucial matches have been instrumental in India’s success over the years. He added that seeing Kohli return to top form is a positive sign for the team moving forward.

India’s strong form ahead of the knockout stage

Rahul expressed confidence in the team’s current form, highlighting the consistent performances of key players. He noted that Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Kohli have all been in excellent touch, while Shreyas Iyer has also contributed well with the bat.

With India’s top order performing strongly and the team gaining momentum, Rahul believes they are in an ideal position ahead of their match against New Zealand. He remains focused on his role, ensuring that he can deliver when required and help India maintain their winning run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.