Who will replace Matt Short in Australia's Champions Trophy semi-final tie?

Australia may need to make changes to their lineup for the upcoming semi-final in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 following an injury to opener Matt Short. Short sustained a calf injury while fielding during Friday’s match against Afghanistan, and although he managed to score a quick 20 runs at the top of the order, his movement was visibly hindered. The match was abandoned due to rain, but the no result was sufficient for Australia to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal schedule, India time table, live streaming Steve Smith reacts to Short's injury The rain-affected game didn’t alter Australia’s progression, but their opponent in the knockout stage remains uncertain, as the final two group matches will determine whether they face India or New Zealand. If Australia is drawn to play against India, they will need to travel to Dubai for their semi-final clash.

With Short’s injury casting doubt on his participation, Australia may need to make a change at the top of the order. Captain Steve Smith expressed concerns about Short’s fitness, stating, “I think he’ll be struggling. We saw tonight that he wasn’t moving well, and with the short turnaround between matches, it’s unlikely he will recover in time for the semi-final.”

Jake Fraser-McGurk, an inexperienced top-order batter, is one potential replacement for Short, should Australia need to adjust their side. Another option could be for Smith to move up the order and partner with Travis Head, allowing Australia to bring in an additional bowling option.

The Australian squad also has several versatile players, including all-rounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie, who could be called upon to fill the gap. Spinner Tanveer Sangha is another potential inclusion for the semi-finals, as his skills might provide an edge against either India or New Zealand.

Smith remained optimistic, saying, “We’ve got a few options to fill in, and we’re looking forward to the semi-finals.” With a mix of flexibility and depth in their squad, Australia is ready to make the necessary adjustments for the high-stakes match ahead.