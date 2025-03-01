Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal schedule, India time table, live streaming

Following two impressive victories in the group stage, the Indian cricket team has confirmed its semi-final berth in the ICC Champions Trophy alongside New Zealand. Sitting in 2nd place in the points table at the moment, India's final position will be determined when they take on the Kiwis in their final Group A clash on March 2.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs ENG live match? From Group B, it is Australia and South Africa who make the cut for the semis. A couple of washed-out matches made the scenarios a bit enticing, but in the end, it was England and Afghanistan who had to bow out of the marquee tournament. South Africa has a chance to finish on top of the table with a win against England in their final group game.

Who will India face in the Champions Trophy semi-finals?

Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals schedule Date Match Venue Time (IST) 04/03/25 India vs SA/AUS Dubai International Stadium 14:30:00 05/03/25 New Zealand vs SA/AUS Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore 14:30:00 If India wins on Sunday and finishes at the top of the table, they will face the team finishing in 2nd position from Group B. New Zealand, in this case, will face the table topper from Group B in the final-four clash.

iCC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals live telecast and live streaming details

India will play their Champions Trophy semi-final match on March 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.India's semi-final clash in the Champions Trophy will begin at 2:30 PM iST on March 4.New Zealand's semi-final clash in the Champions Trophy will be played on March 5.The live telecast of the Champions Trophy semi-finals will be available on the Star Sports network in India.The live streaming of the Champions Trophy semi-finals will be available on the Jio Hotstar app in India.