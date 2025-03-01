Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs ENG live match?

Aiden Markram-led South Africa faces Jos Buttler-led England in their final Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi. South Africa aims to secure a semifinal spot with a win, but even a narrow loss would suffice unless their net run rate (NRR) drops below Afghanistan’s. If England wins, the semifinalist will be determined by NRR.

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa in Karachi. Both captains after the toss: Jos Buttler: We are gonna bat first today, looks like a decent wicket, a few cracks there. I felt like it was time, so I didn't want to take more time to take that decision. It was an easy decision and I will do it for one last time, hopefully we can do well. A bit of sadness as well, it's an honour to captain your country, it's something you dream about. Saqib Mahmood comes in. Aiden Markram: We are actually happy to chase, haven't chased in this comp yet, we are looking forward to have a good game against a strong English side. Two guys have had illness around the camp, Tony and Temba miss out. Unfortunate that they miss out but hopefully they will recover. Our last game got rained out, we had a few training sessions, we are ready for this game.

This match also marks Jos Buttler’s farewell as England’s white-ball captain. For Afghanistan to qualify, England must achieve an unlikely massive victory. While the odds favour South Africa, cricket has seen surprises, and Afghanistan remains hopeful for a miracle.

Global broadcast guide for South Africa vs England Champions Trophy match in Karachi

Country Online Streaming TV Broadcast India JioHotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18) Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2 United Kingdom Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action United States & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app Willow TV Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPN Caribbean Australia Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option) Prime Video New Zealand NOW, Sky Go apps Sky Sport NZ South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport app SuperSport Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear

All details regarding South Africa versus England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between South Africa and England take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Also Read

The match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Saturday, March 1.

What is the venue for the South Africa versus England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1.

What time will the toss take place for the South Africa versus England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 1?

The toss for the match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 p.m. IST.

When will the match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 1?

The match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England.

Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England in India?

Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England on its app and website.