JioHotstar breaks records with historic ICC men's Champions Trophy 2025

JioHotstar set new benchmarks in the digital streaming space as the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 wrapped up with an electrifying final. The tournament delivered a record-breaking live sports experience across India, with over 540 crore total views, nearly 11,000 crore minutes of cumulative watch time, and a peak concurrency of 6.12 crores. JioHotstar get record breaking numbers A significant portion of the viewership came from Hindi-speaking regions, accounting for more than 38% of the total, with states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab, and Haryana leading the charge. Additionally, JioHotstar achieved a remarkable 80% penetration on WiFi-enabled CTVs, with Maharashtra recording the highest viewership, highlighting the growing popularity of large-screen streaming in key regions.

India's historic win against New Zealand in the final led to an unprecedented 124.2 crore views on JioHotstar. The tournament’s excitement was marked by numerous viewership spikes during critical, edge-of-the-seat moments.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar sweat it out in MI's training camp Kiran Mani, CEO of Digital at JioStar, expressed his excitement over the success of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, saying, “The exceptional response to this tournament represents a major leap toward the billion-screen opportunity, where seamless access and immersive experiences are now the standard. During the India vs Australia match, we saw the highest single-day subscriptions ever, further solidifying the scale at which audiences are embracing digital streaming. This milestone reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible experiences and reshaping digital consumption in India, as we continue to offer unparalleled, smooth, and inclusive experiences designed for the future.”

Sanjog Gupta, CEO of Sports at JioStar, also commented on the impact of the tournament, saying, “India’s performance in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 was more than just a victory; it showcased cricket's deep connection with the nation’s culture. With a peak concurrency of 6.12 crore for the final and sustained concurrency levels around 5 crore throughout the tournament, JioHotstar became the digital hub for this celebration, amplifying the power of shared moments. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate with inclusive, interactive, and immersive experiences that cater to cricket enthusiasts and casual event viewers alike.”

In a first for a digital platform, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 was streamed live across 16 feeds, offering nine language options: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In addition to these languages, JioHotstar featured four multi-cam feeds for enhanced coverage, as well as an Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary, ensuring accessibility for all audiences. The platform also introduced a vertical feed (MaxView) in Hindi and English, designed for a more intuitive mobile viewing experience, allowing fans to easily watch content on the go.

The tournament was brought to viewers by JioStar Network in collaboration with an impressive lineup of brands, including Dream11, Pernod Ricard India, Beam Suntory, Kohler, Birla Opus, Vodafone Idea, ICICI Direct, LIC Housing Finance Limited, Eicher Motors, and Indira IVF.

The extraordinary success of JioHotstar during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 highlights the platform's vision of unlocking infinite possibilities and connecting India through seamless, industry-leading cricket experiences at an unparalleled scale.