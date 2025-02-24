Rachin becomes 6th Kiwi batter to hit a century in Champions Trophy

The young Kiwi batter, Rachin Ravindra, once again proved why he is rated so highly among critics as he scored a brilliant century against Bangladesh on Monday, becoming the sixth batter from New Zealand to score a century in the ICC Champions Trophy. This is also the third century for the Kiwis in the 2025 edition, as before him, Tom Latham and Will Young also scored centuries against Pakistan in the tournament opener.
Chris Cairns, Nathan Astle, and Kane Williamson are the other three Kiwi batters to have 100-plus scoring innings under their belt in the Champions Trophy. Rachin came out to bat when New Zealand was reeling on 15 for 2 in 237 chase and took 95 ball to bring up his three digit mark to keep New Zealand alive in the match.
Full list of batters to score a century in the Champions Trophy
Player
Runs
Balls
Opposition
Venue
Date
Chris Cairns
102*
113
India
Nairobi
15-Oct-00
Nathan Astle
145*
151
USA
The Oval, London
10-Sep-04
Kane Williamson
100
97
Australia
Edgbaston, Birmingham
02-Jun-17
Will Young
107
113
Pakistan
National Stadium, Karachi
19-Feb-25
Tom Latham
118*
104
Pakistan
National Stadium, Karachi
19-Feb-25
Rachin Ravindra
100*
95
Bangladesh
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
24-Feb-25
Fastest to 1000 ODI Runs for New Zealand (By Innings)
Rachin Ravindra has established himself among New Zealand’s fastest run-getters after completing 1000 ODI runs on Monday. Taking just 26 innings, he is in fourth place on the list behind Devon Conway, Glenn Turner, Daryl Mitchell, and Andrew Jones.