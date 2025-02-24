Rachin becomes 6th Kiwi batter to hit a century in Champions Trophy

The young Kiwi batter, Rachin Ravindra, once again proved why he is rated so highly among critics as he scored a brilliant century against Bangladesh on Monday, becoming the sixth batter from New Zealand to score a century in the ICC Champions Trophy. This is also the third century for the Kiwis in the 2025 edition, as before him, Tom Latham and Will Young also scored centuries against Pakistan in the tournament opener.

Chris Cairns, Nathan Astle, and Kane Williamson are the other three Kiwi batters to have 100-plus scoring innings under their belt in the Champions Trophy. Rachin came out to bat when New Zealand was reeling on 15 for 2 in 237 chase and took 95 ball to bring up his three digit mark to keep New Zealand alive in the match.

Full list of batters to score a century in the Champions Trophy

Player Runs Balls Opposition Venue Date Chris Cairns 102* 113 India Nairobi 15-Oct-00 Nathan Astle 145* 151 USA The Oval, London 10-Sep-04 Kane Williamson 100 97 Australia Edgbaston, Birmingham 02-Jun-17 Will Young 107 113 Pakistan National Stadium, Karachi 19-Feb-25 Tom Latham 118* 104 Pakistan National Stadium, Karachi 19-Feb-25 Rachin Ravindra 100* 95 Bangladesh Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 24-Feb-25

Fastest to 1000 ODI Runs for New Zealand (By Innings)

Rachin Ravindra has established himself among New Zealand’s fastest run-getters after completing 1000 ODI runs on Monday. Taking just 26 innings, he is in fourth place on the list behind Devon Conway, Glenn Turner, Daryl Mitchell, and Andrew Jones.