PCB set to reshuffle coaching staff after Champions Trophy disaster: Report

The backlash due to the poor show in the Champions Trophy, including the humiliating defeat to India, hit the Pakistan team hard and its support staff led by former fast bowler Aaqib Javed is set to be overhauled, according to a cricket Board source.

Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India by six wickets in Dubai on Sunday, after their 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on February 19.

A well-informed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Aaqib will be relieved of his duties as interim head coach after the Champions Trophy.

Obviously there is backlash over the team's performance in the CT. The Board hasn't decided as yet on whether the team will have separate head coaches (for red and white ball teams) but one thing is certain the current support staff will be overhauled now after the poor show in the Champions Trophy, the source told PTI.

"But the way the Board has been changing coaches and selectors since last year, it will be a challenge to find other candidates for these positions, he said.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had appointed Aaqib as interim head coach first of the white ball team late last year after the resignation of Gary Kirsten. Aaqib was later asked to take over as interim red-ball coach also for the series in South Africa and against the West Indies at home after Australian Jason Gillispie left.

With Pakistan is due to tour New Zealand from March 16 to April 5 for five T20 Internationals and three ODIs, the Board has decided to finalise new permanent coach or coaches.

The source said due to the preparations for the Champions Trophy, the PCB could not focus on the hiring of new permanent coach(es) but now this will take priority.

The PCB, after the way Kirsten and Gillispie resigned, is not going to get a choice of field when it comes to foreign coaches, so most probably the PCB will look at former players for the job, the source said.

He said once Pakistan ends its campaign in the CT, Naqvi will also be conferring with the Board of Governors on whether to retain the national selection committee or not.