AUS vs SA live streaming: Where to watch today's Champions Trophy match?

AUS vs SA live streaming: Where to watch today's Champions Trophy match?

The winner of the Australia versus South Africa match will secure the top spot in Group B's points table at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

The two‐time champions Australia started their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in style against England as they recorded the highest successful chase in the history of ICC events (352). This was also Australia’s first win in the Champions Trophy since the final of the 2009 edition. However, they will now have to face a tough challenge in the form of the South African team in their second group stage match on Tuesday, February 25 in Rawalpindi. The Proteas will be tough competition for Australia, as they also won their first match of the tournament in an emphatic manner against debutant Afghanistan by 107 runs.  Also read, Champions Trophy: AUS vs SA PLAYING 11 | AUS vs SA head-to-head AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE
 
 
The winner of the match between Australia and South Africa will finish with four points from two games and will all but confirm their place in the final stage of the tournament.

All Details Regarding Australia versus South Africa Match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between Australia and South Africa take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Tuesday, February 25.
 
What is the venue for the Australia versus South Africa match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 

The match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 25.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Australia versus South Africa match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 25? 
The toss for the match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 PM IST.
 
When will the match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on February 25? 
The match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa in India? 
Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa on their app and website.

Global Broadcast Guide for Australia versus South Africa Champions Trophy Match in Rawalpindi

Country/Region Online Streaming TV Broadcast
India Jio Hotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18)
Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports
UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
United Kingdom SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
USA & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app WillowTV
Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPNCaribbean
Australia PrimeVideo (with Hindi commentary option) PrimeVideo
New Zealand Now, SkyGo apps Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport App SuperSport
Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN
Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
 

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

