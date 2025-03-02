Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes seventh Indian player to play 300 ODIs

While Kohli has become the seventh Indian player with the most ODI appearances of all time, he is still at the 22nd spot in the overall list

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. Photo: @BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
The star Indian batter Virat Kohli has been on top of the world ever since he finally found his form again with a century against Pakistan in India’s last game at the ICC Champions Trophy. He even became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs during his epic innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. But it seems like Kohli is in no mood to stop adding records under his belt, as after being announced as part of India’s final ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage game against New Zealand today, he has now officially become the seventh Indian batter to represent India in 300 ODI games or more. Sachin Tendulkar (463 games) is at the top, while the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (347 games) is in second place.
 
Most appearances for India in ODI cricket 
Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave 100 Wkts
SR Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 18426 200* 44.83 49 154
MS Dhoni 2004-2019 347 10599 183* 50.23 9 1
R Dravid 1996-2011 340 10768 153 39.15 12 4
M Azharuddin 1985-2000 334 9378 153* 36.92 7 12
SC Ganguly 1992-2007 308 11221 183 40.95 22 100
Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 8609 150 36.47 14 110
V Kohli 2008-2025 300 14085 183 58.2 51 5
RG Sharma 2007-2025 270 11049 264 48.88 32 9
A Kumble 1990-2007 269 903 26 10.37 - 334
V Sehwag 1999-2013 241 7995 219 35.37 15 94
Overall ODI appearances 

While Kohli has become the seventh Indian player with the most ODI appearances of all time, he is still at the 22nd spot in the overall list. However, if India plays the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli will have the chance to replace Chris Gayle (301 matches) in the 21st spot, provided he remains part of India’s playing XI in both the semifinal and final. Sachin Tendulkar, with 463 matches, tops the overall list, while the Sri Lankan trio of Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Kumar Sangakkara holds the next three spots with 448, 445, and 404 ODI appearances, respectively.
 
Most ODI appearances in a career 
Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave 100 Wkts
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2012 463 18426 200* 44.83 49 154
DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1998-2015 448 12650 144 33.37 19 8
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 445 13430 189 32.36 28 323
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 404 14234 169 41.98 25 -
Shahid Afridi (Asia/ICC/PAK) 1996-2015 398 8064 124 23.57 6 395
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 1991-2007 378 11739 137* 39.52 10 3
RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 375 13704 164 42.03 30 3
Wasim Akram (PAK) 1984-2003 356 3717 86 16.52 - 502
MS Dhoni (Asia/IND) 2004-2019 350 10773 183* 50.57 10 1
M Muralidaran (Asia/ICC/SL) 1993-2011 350 674 33* 6.8 - 534
R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 1996-2011 344 10889 153 39.16 12 4
M Azharuddin (IND) 1985-2000 334 9378 153* 36.92 7 12
TM Dilshan (SL) 1999-2016 330 10290 161* 39.27 22 106
JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2014 328 11579 139 44.36 17 273
SR Waugh (AUS) 1986-2002 325 7569 120* 32.9 3 195
WPUJC Vaas (Asia/SL) 1994-2008 322 2025 50* 13.68 - 400
SC Ganguly (Asia/IND) 1992-2007 311 11363 183 41.02 22 100
PA de Silva (SL) 1984-2003 308 9284 145 34.9 11 106
Yuvraj Singh (Asia/IND) 2000-2017 304 8701 150 36.55 14 111
SM Pollock (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2008 303 3519 130 26.45 1 393
CH Gayle (ICC/WI) 1999-2019 301 10480 215 37.83 25 167
V Kohli (IND) 2008-2025 300 14085 183 58.2 51 5
BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2007 299 10405 169 40.48 19 4
MV Boucher (Afr/SA) 1998-2011 295 4686 147* 28.57 1 -
DL Vettori (ICC/NZ) 1997-2015 295 2253 83 17.33 - 305
 
First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

