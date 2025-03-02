Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes seventh Indian player to play 300 ODIs

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli has been on top of the world ever since he finally found his form again with a century against Pakistan in India’s last game at the ICC Champions Trophy . He even became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs during his epic innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. But it seems like Kohli is in no mood to stop adding records under his belt, as after being announced as part of India’s final ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage game against New Zealand today, he has now officially become the seventh Indian batter to represent India in 300 ODI games or more. Sachin Tendulkar (463 games) is at the top, while the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (347 games) is in second place.

Most appearances for India in ODI cricket

Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave 100 Wkts SR Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 18426 200* 44.83 49 154 MS Dhoni 2004-2019 347 10599 183* 50.23 9 1 R Dravid 1996-2011 340 10768 153 39.15 12 4 M Azharuddin 1985-2000 334 9378 153* 36.92 7 12 SC Ganguly 1992-2007 308 11221 183 40.95 22 100 Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 8609 150 36.47 14 110 V Kohli 2008-2025 300 14085 183 58.2 51 5 RG Sharma 2007-2025 270 11049 264 48.88 32 9 A Kumble 1990-2007 269 903 26 10.37 - 334 V Sehwag 1999-2013 241 7995 219 35.37 15 94

Overall ODI appearances

While Kohli has become the seventh Indian player with the most ODI appearances of all time, he is still at the 22nd spot in the overall list. However, if India plays the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli will have the chance to replace Chris Gayle (301 matches) in the 21st spot, provided he remains part of India’s playing XI in both the semifinal and final. Sachin Tendulkar, with 463 matches, tops the overall list, while the Sri Lankan trio of Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Kumar Sangakkara holds the next three spots with 448, 445, and 404 ODI appearances, respectively.

Most ODI appearances in a career