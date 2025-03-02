Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand head-to-head records in ICC events

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, IND-NZ Playing 11: Will Pant, Arshdeep get a game today? The final group-stage game of the ICC Champions Trophy will see India take on New Zealand in a Group A clash to determine who finishes at the top of the points table on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India and New Zealand have played some very exciting matches over the years, and their encounters gain even more prominence at ICC events. So, before these two teams once again share the field on Sunday, let’s take a look at their head-to-head records in ICC events.

IND vs NZ in ODI World Cups

India and New Zealand have shared victories in their World Cup history, making this rivalry an exciting one. In the early years, New Zealand had the upper hand, winning multiple encounters, but India bounced back in the late 1980s and early 2000s. The 2019 semi-final remains one of the most memorable matches, where New Zealand eliminated India with an 18-run victory. Rain played a role in the 2019 group-stage match, which was abandoned. India have performed well in some editions, but New Zealand have been more successful in knockout games.

Date Venue Winner Margin 14-Jun-75 Manchester New Zealand 4 wickets 13-Jun-79 Leeds New Zealand 8 wickets 14-Oct-87 Bengaluru India 16 runs 31-Oct-87 Nagpur India 9 wickets 12-Mar-92 Dunedin New Zealand 4 wickets 12-Jun-99 Nottingham New Zealand 5 wickets 14-Mar-03 Centurion India 7 wickets 13-Jun-19 Nottingham No Result Match abandoned 09-Jul-19 Manchester New Zealand 18 runs

IND vs NZ in Champions Trophy

New Zealand have a perfect record against India in the ICC Champions Trophy, winning their only meeting in 2000. In this match, New Zealand secured a four-wicket victory. The Champions Trophy is a tournament where India have historically performed well, but against New Zealand, they have not had an opportunity to improve their record. The match in 2000 remains a significant victory for New Zealand, as they went on to win the tournament.

Date Venue Winner Margin 15-Oct-00 Nairobi New Zealand 4 wickets

IND vs NZ in T20 World Cups

New Zealand have been dominant over India in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup encounters, winning all three matches convincingly. The first meeting in 2007 was closely contested, with New Zealand winning by just 10 runs. However, in later encounters, New Zealand won more comfortably, including a massive 47-run victory in 2016 and an eight-wicket win in 2021. India have struggled against New Zealand’s bowling attack in T20 World Cup games, often failing to chase or post competitive totals.