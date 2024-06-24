Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; focus on St Lucia weather
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; focus on St Lucia weather

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates Australia vs India Playing 11: A must-win game for the Aussies. The Indians have a chance to avenge the ODI World Cup final loss. Rain threat also looms large

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2024
IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
The last game of Group 1 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be a cracker when Australia take on India at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. It is a must-win game for Australia, while the Indians have a chance of avenging the ODI World Cup loss by knocking the Aussies out of the competition. 
There is a huge threat of a wash-out and in that case, Afghanistan will be the happiest side as then they would only have to win their match against Bangladesh and they will qualify for the semi-final. 
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs India Playing 11 prediction 
Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
AUS vs IND LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and his India counterpart Rohit Sharma will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs India (IND) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs IND live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs IND Live streaming
AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check AUS vs IND  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

India vs Australia Live Updates: Australia's probable playing 11 for the game

 
Australia Playing 11 Probable
 
Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
 

India vs Australia Live Updates: India's probable playing 11 for the game

 
India Playing 11 probable
 
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
 

India vs Australia Live Updates: Toss is just 30 minutes away

 
The all-important toss between Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and his India counterpart Rohit Sharma will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 

India vs Australia Live Updates: It's windy in St Lucia

 
The live visuals from the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia show that there is no cover at the pitch as of now, but it is very windy out there. 
 

India vs Australia Live Updates: Here's how the Indian team arrived in St Lucia

India vs Australia Live Updates: Teams arrive at St Lucia

 
The live broadcast shows that the Australian team bus, followed by the Indin team bus arrived at the ground which looks completely overcast. 
 

India vs Australia Live Updates: What would happen if this match gets washed out?

 
In case of a wash-out, Afghanistan will be the happiest side as a win in their game against Bangladesh will see them qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Bangladesh will be knocked out of the tournament after a no-result in IND vs AUS match. 
 

India vs Australia Live Updates: Chances of rain in the noon

 
The forecast further predicts cloudy conditions from 10 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. IST or 6:30 PM Afghanistan time), with around 40 per cent chance of rainfall until noon local time (9:30 p.m. IST or 8:30 PM Afghanistan time).
 

India vs Australia Live Updates: What to expect of St Lucia weather?

 
According to Accuweather.com, wet weather conditions are likely to greet both teams. Thunderstorms are expected at 8 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. IST or 4:30 PM Afghanistan time) and 9 a.m. local time (6:30 p.m. IST or 5:30 PM Afghanistan time).
 

India vs Australia Live Updates: What have teams chosen to do after winning the toss in St Lucia?


T20s at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field
Since 2022 17 2 15
T20WC 2024 5 0 5

India vs Australia Live Updates: How has Daren Sammy Stadium been as a venue?


Daren Sammy Stadium key stats
T20s at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since 2022 17 8 7 167 185 7.2
T20WC 2024 5 3 2 188 194 7.9

India vs Australia Live Updates: What happened in the last five meetings between the two teams?


Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings
3 Dec 2023 India win by 6 runs Bengaluru IND - 160/8 (20) AUS - 154/8
1 Dec 2023 India win by 20 runs Naya Raipur IND - 174/9 (20) AUS - 154/7
28 Nov 2023 Australia win by 5 wickets Guwahati IND - 222/3 (20) AUS - 225/5
26 Nov 2023 India win by 44 runs Thiruvananthapuram IND - 235/4 (20) AUS - 191/9
23 Nov 2023 India win by 2 wickets Visakhapatnam AUS - 208/3 (20) IND - 209/8 (19.5)

India vs Australia Live Updates: Head-to-head record between the two teams


India vs Australia head-to-head
Head to Head - T20Is Matches Wins - AUS Wins - IND Super Over Wins - AUS Super Over Wins - IND No Result
Overall 31 11 19 0 0 1
Since 2021 8 2 6 0 0 0
In T20 World Cup 5 2 3 0 0 0

India vs Australia Live Updates: Welcome to the coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs India match at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. Stay tuned ti Business Standard as well bring all the updates from this Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup 2024
 
