In Match 37 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh will be aiming to lock the Super 8 berth from Group D when they lock horns with Nepal at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on Monday morning.

With four points, Bangladesh are all set to progress further in the tournament from the last group in the competition but a spirited Nepal will pose a strong threat.

Even though they have not yet won a game and are out of race for the next round, Nepal's confidence will be sky high after they nearly pulled off a win against South Africa and will be keen on fulfilling their dream of beating a Test-playing nation before signing off.

The equation for Bangladesh, however, could change if they lose to Nepal by a big margin and the Netherlands manage to do the same against a struggling Sri Lanka an unlikely scenario indeed but this tournament has thrown its share of surprises.

T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs NEP Playing 11 prediction

Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Tanzid Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Nepal playing 11 probable: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Rohit Paudel(c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara.

BAN vs NEP LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Bangladesh Nepal will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the BAN vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Bangladesh (BAN) vs Nepal (NEP) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The BAN vs NEP live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, BAN vs NEP Live streaming

BAN vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

