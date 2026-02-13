USA vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

The battle for a Super Eight spot heats up as the USA face the Netherlands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, needing a victory to keep their campaign alive.

After a narrow defeat to India, the USA were outplayed by Pakistan, leaving them on the brink of elimination. Injuries have further disrupted their plans, with Jasdeep Singh ruled out and Ali Khan racing against time to regain fitness, while Ehsan Adil is still searching for rhythm after an expensive outing on debut. The team has also struggled to find stability at the top of the order, with frequent changes to the opening pair.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, arrive with momentum following an emphatic win over Namibia powered by Bas de Leede's all-round display. Their balanced squad, bolstered by strong preparation in Chennai, gives them an edge, and another win could strengthen their push towards the next stage. But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look. USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 13. What will be the venue for the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. What time will the toss for the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the USA vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.