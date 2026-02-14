Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026: ENG vs SCO pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

T20 World Cup 2026: ENG vs SCO pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

With Group C tightly poised, the contest carries huge Super Eight implications as both sides chase a crucial win to strengthen their qualification hopes

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The two-time champions, England, after a setback against West Indies, are set to take on Scotland in Match 23 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.
 
With Group C tightly poised, the contest carries huge Super Eight implications as both sides chase a crucial win to strengthen their qualification hopes. England, led by Harry Brook, will be eager to bounce back after their struggles against spin were exposed in the previous game — an area Scotland are likely to target with confidence.
 
Scotland arrive with momentum following a dominant victory over Italy, powered by strong performances from Michael Leask and the opening pair of George Munsey and Michael Jones. Having already spent significant time at the venue, the Scots appear well adapted to conditions and will look to challenge England’s middle order once again.
 

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Eden Gardens pitch report

The Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata is generally known for offering a balanced contest between bat and ball, with good bounce early in the innings. Fast bowlers can get some assistance with the new ball, but as the surface settles, stroke-making becomes easier for batters. Spinners are expected to play a major role during the middle overs as the wicket tends to slow down slightly. The average T20 first-innings score at the venue usually ranges between 140 and 160, suggesting competitive totals rather than massive run-fests.
 
Dew later in the evening could influence captains’ decisions at the toss, making chasing a tempting option in this England vs Scotland clash.

T20 World Cup 2026 ENG vs SCO: Head-to-head stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

This will be the first time that England and Scotland take on each other in T20Is at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Most recent T20I match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The most recent T20I match played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, was Match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Italy. Italy won the toss and opted to bowl first. Scotland put up a massive total of 207 for 4 on the board. In reply, the Italian side was bundled out for just 134, as Scotland walked away with a big 73-run win.
 
Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Key T20I stats 
Category Stats
Total Matches 15
Matches won batting first 7
Matches won bowling first 8
Average 1st innings Score 158
Average 2nd innings Score 137
Highest total recorded 207/4 (20 Ovs) By SCO vs ITA
Lowest total recorded 70/10 (15.4 Ovs) By BAN vs NZ
Highest score chased 162/4 (18.5 Ovs) By IND vs WI
Lowest score defended 186/5 (20 Ovs) By IND vs WI
 

ICC T20 World Cup England cricket team Cricket News

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

