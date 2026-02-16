Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Shanaka wins the toss for SL, opts to bowl

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and invited Australia to bat first in match 30 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Australia’s journey has been far less smooth. Although they began with a positive result against Ireland, their campaign suffered a setback when Zimbabwe successfully defended 170. The defeat exposed areas Australia will want to address quickly, particularly their middle-order tempo and adaptability under scoreboard pressure.

The stakes heading into this fixture are high. Sri Lanka can virtually confirm their Super 8 qualification with another strong performance, while Australia face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes alive. Expect a fiercely contested match, with Sri Lanka aiming to maintain control through spin in the middle overs and Australia looking for a more assertive batting display to revive their campaign.

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.