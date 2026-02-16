Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Shanaka wins the toss for SL, opts to bowl
ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: A loss for Australia against Sri Lanka will almost end their journey in the tournament
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and invited Australia to bat first in match 30 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.
Australia’s journey has been far less smooth. Although they began with a positive result against Ireland, their campaign suffered a setback when Zimbabwe successfully defended 170. The defeat exposed areas Australia will want to address quickly, particularly their middle-order tempo and adaptability under scoreboard pressure.
The stakes heading into this fixture are high. Sri Lanka can virtually confirm their Super 8 qualification with another strong performance, while Australia face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes alive. Expect a fiercely contested match, with Sri Lanka aiming to maintain control through spin in the middle overs and Australia looking for a more assertive batting display to revive their campaign.
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING
7:06 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Australia 16 for 0 after 1 over
Dushmantha Chameera opens the attack for Sri Lanka
Ball 6: Mitchell Marsh finishes the over in style by getting under a fuller delivery and launching it high over long-on for a massive six.
Ball 5: Travis Head is cramped by a back-of-a-length ball that nips in sharply, working it away into the leg-side for a single.
Ball 4: A half-volley on the pads is whipped beautifully by Travis Head over mid-wicket, the timing pure as the ball races away for four.
Ball 3: Mitchell Marsh taps a good-length delivery towards mid-on and sets off quickly, stealing a sharp single.
Ball 2: Marsh punches a back-of-a-length delivery superbly off the back foot through backward point, the ball speeding away to the boundary.
Ball 1: Chameera hits a tight back-of-a-length line around off as Mitchell Marsh stays back and defends solidly from the crease, no run.
6:57 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Match underway
Australia and Sri Lanka players have made their way to the ground as the match is now underway.
6:50 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Pitch report
The conditions are expected to be cool with temperatures ranging between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius, while the breeze is unlikely to play a major role. The square boundaries measure 66m and 68m, with an 80m straight hit, and the altitude of the venue could help the ball travel quicker through the air. The surface looks well-prepared with a decent grass covering, especially along the line of the stumps, which may produce some uneven bounce and slight movement for bowlers. Spinners could also get a bit of turn as the game progresses, and a first-innings total in the range of 170–175 is likely to be competitive.
6:40 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Australia's playing 11 for the match
6:38 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka's playing 11 for the match
6:33 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka win the toss
Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bowl first.
6:31 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Head-to-head in T20Is
Total matches: 26
Australia won: 16
Sri Lanka won: 10
No result: 0
6:20 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Toss timing
The toss for the match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
6:10 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka's probable playing 11
6:01 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Australia's probable playing 11
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 5:50 PM IST