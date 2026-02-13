Associate Sponsors

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Head wins the toss for Australia, opts to bowl

ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Both Australia and Zimbabwe will aim to win their second match today and get one step closer to Super 8 qualification

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Australian skipper Travis Head won the toss and invited Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe to bat first in match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. 
 
Australia delivered a clinical all-round performance against Ireland despite missing captain Mitchell Marsh, who is still recovering from internal testicular bleeding. His availability remains uncertain, forcing the team management to weigh their options carefully. Steve Smith, drafted into the squad after a strong Big Bash League season, could slot straight into the playing 11 if required.
 
The Aussies posted a formidable 180-plus total in their last outing, backed by a superb bowling display from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa, who shared eight wickets. However, the team will be hoping for more consistency from Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell through the middle overs to maintain their dominance.
 
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, arrive brimming with confidence after a composed win over Oman. Their pace trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava has provided early breakthroughs, while Sikandar Raza’s all-round contributions remain vital. Brendan Taylor’s fitness is under scrutiny, and a possible absence could open the door for Ryan Burl or even veteran spinner Graeme Cremer as Zimbabwe look to test Australia against spin-friendly conditions.

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Australia playing 11: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann
 
Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

The Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

10:51 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Pitch report

The surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium is expected to be typically dry with a slightly slow nature, making stroke-making a challenge for batters. Back-of-a-length deliveries and clever variations could prove effective for fast bowlers, especially as the ball grips off the pitch. The conditions suggest that timing the ball freely may not be easy, and teams will need to adapt their approach rather than rely solely on power hitting. Overall, it appears to be a wicket that could reward disciplined bowling and smart execution over aggressive batting.

10:42 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Australia's playing 11 for the match

Australia playing 11: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

10:38 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Zimbabwe's playing 11 for the match

Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

10:33 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Australia win the toss

Australia win the toss and opt to bowl first.

10:30 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Head-to-head

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-head stats in T20Is
  • Total matches: 3
  • Australia won: 2
  • Zimbabwe won: 1

10:20 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 19 between Australia and Zimbabwe will take place at 10:30 AM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.

10:10 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Zimbabwe's probable playing 11

Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

10:01 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Australia's probable playing 11

Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

9:50 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 19 between Australia and Zimbabwe. Both teams are coming off a win in their last fixture and will aim to keep the momentum going. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

