Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / England vs Italy LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: England set 203-run target for Italy to win
England vs Italy LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: England set 203-run target for Italy to win

ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: If England manage to win the game they will join West Indies in Super 8s from Group C

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 4:44 PM IST
4:44 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Chase underway

Italy openers along with England players are out in the middle as the chase for the match is now underway.

4:41 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England scorecard

England (20 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Phil Salt c AJ Mosca b Ali Hasan 28 15 2 2 186.66
Jos Buttler † c HJ Manenti b Stewart 3 4 0 0 75
Jacob Bethell c Jaspreet Singh b BAD Manenti 23 20 2 1 115
Tom Banton c BAD Manenti b Kalugamage 30 21 3 1 142.85
Harry Brook (c) c †Meade b Smuts 14 9 1 1 155.55
Sam Curran c Smuts b Kalugamage 25 19 0 2 131.57
Will Jacks not out 53 22 3 4 240.9
Jamie Overton c Kalugamage b Stewart 15 9 1 1 166.66
Jofra Archer not out 1 1 0 0 100
Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 8) 10          
Total 20 Ov (RR: 10.10)202/7          
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s
JJ Smuts 3 0 24 1 8 5
Ali Hasan 4 0 37 1 9.25 8
Grant Stewart 4 0 51 2 12.75 7
Crishan Kalugamage 4 0 41 2 10.25 7
Ben Manenti 4 0 37 1 9.25 6
Jaspreet Singh 1 0 10 0 10 0

4:38 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England finish at 202 for 7 after 20 overs

An early onslaught from Phil Salt and a late flurry from Will Jacks have powered England to a strong total of 202 for 7 after 20 overs against Italy. Italy will now have to pull off a huge upset to stay alive in the competition. However, their 10-wicket victory against Nepal in the last match will give them some boost in the chase against England.

4:18 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Curran departs

Sam Curran (25 runs off 19 balls) tried to get the run rate up for England but has lost his wicket to Crishan Kalugamage.

4:14 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Will Jacks on attack

Will Jacks, with the help of two sixes and a four, gets 20 runs from the 16th over by Ben Manenti. England 144 for 5 after 16 overs.

3:50 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Another one bites the dust

Italy have struck again through JJ Smuts as Harry Brook departs on 14 runs off 9 ball.

3:48 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Match on balance

The match is on balance terms half way through the first innings. England have added 82 runs, while Italy have struck thrice.

3:39 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England stumbles

England have lost another wicket as Jacob Bethell (23 runs off 20 balls) departs off Ben Manenti.

3:29 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Hasan strikes

Ali Hasan strikes big for Italy as Phil Salt departs after scoring 28 runs off 15 balls.

3:19 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England 33 for 1 after 4 overs

Ali Hasan continues the attack for Italy

Ball 6: Phil Salt plays it with soft hands into the off-side but finds the fielder, no run.
 
Ball 5: Jacob Bethell squeezes a very full delivery outside off towards extra-cover and sets off quickly for a single.
 
Ball 4: A short-of-length ball holds in the surface as Bethell pulls straight to mid-wicket where the fielder stops it, no run.
 
Ball 3: Bethell advances and flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket, the shot not timed perfectly but safe enough to collect two runs.
 
Ball 2: Jacob Bethell gets a massive top-edge while attempting a wild swipe, but with no third man back the ball runs away for a fortunate boundary.
 
Ball 1: A full delivery angled in is flicked by Bethell straight to mid-wicket with no chance of a run, no run.

3:15 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England 26 for 1 after 3 overs

Grant Stewart comes in the attack for Italy

Ball 6: Jacob Bethell turns a length delivery into the deep square-leg region and gets off strike with a single.
 
Ball 5: A fuller ball angled across is eased by Jacob Bethell towards extra-cover where the fielder cuts it off, no run.
 
Ball 4: Grant Stewart cramps Bethell with a good-length delivery at the stumps and he defends it straight down the pitch, no run.
 
Ball 3: Overpitched outside off, Jacob Bethell leans into a classy drive and sends it racing past extra-cover for a boundary.
 
Ball 2: Bethell prods forward to a good-length ball and turns it gently towards mid-wicket with no run taken, no run.
 
Ball 1: WICKET – Jos Buttler looks to loft a fullish swinging delivery but only manages a leading edge that is safely caught at mid-off by Harry Manenti.

3:08 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England 21 for 0 after 2 overs

Ali Hasan comes in the attack for Italy

Ball 6: Jos Buttler works a good-length delivery on off into the gap and jogs through for a comfortable single.
 
Ball 5: Phil Salt clips a leg-stump delivery neatly towards deep square leg to keep the scoreboard moving with another run.
 
Ball 4: A full delivery swinging into the pads is flicked firmly by Phil Salt past mid-wicket and races away to the boundary.
 
Ball 3: Phil Salt meets a good-length ball on the up but drives it straight to cover where the fielder cuts it off, no run.
 
Ball 2: Ali Hasan drops it short around the hips and Phil Salt swivels beautifully, helping the pull high over long leg for a six.
 
Ball 1: A back-of-a-length delivery holds in the surface as Phil Salt is early on the clip, chipping it safely into the leg-side with no run taken, no run.

3:04 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England 9 for 0 after 1 over

JJ Smuts opens the attack for Italy

Ball 6: Phil Salt waits deep in the crease to a short-of-length delivery and pulls it on the bounce towards deep mid-wicket, settling for a single despite the scoring chance.
 
Ball 5: Jos Buttler charges down but doesn’t quite reach the pitch, clipping it calmly into the deep mid-wicket region for one.
 
Ball 4: Phil Salt stays back to a delivery drifting into middle and leg and nudges it through mid-wicket to rotate the strike.
 
Ball 3: Jos Buttler gets off the mark by tucking a slower short-of-length ball neatly in front of square for a single.
 
Ball 2: Sliding in with the arm, the ball is rocked back and pulled by Phil Salt wide of deep mid-wicket for another single.
 
Ball 1: England get underway instantly as Phil Salt pounces on a short delivery and slaps it straight past mid-off for a boundary.

2:56 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Match underway

Players of both teams have made their way to the ground as the match is now underway.

2:46 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Italy's playing 11 for the match

Italy playing 11: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

