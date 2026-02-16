England vs Italy LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: England set 203-run target for Italy to win
ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: If England manage to win the game they will join West Indies in Super 8s from Group C
Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Indulgence
Premium
Explore Business Standard
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: If England manage to win the game they will join West Indies in Super 8s from Group C
4:44 PM
4:41 PM
|England (20 ovs maximum)
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Phil Salt
|c AJ Mosca b Ali Hasan
|28
|15
|2
|2
|186.66
|Jos Buttler †
|c HJ Manenti b Stewart
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75
|Jacob Bethell
|c Jaspreet Singh b BAD Manenti
|23
|20
|2
|1
|115
|Tom Banton
|c BAD Manenti b Kalugamage
|30
|21
|3
|1
|142.85
|Harry Brook (c)
|c †Meade b Smuts
|14
|9
|1
|1
|155.55
|Sam Curran
|c Smuts b Kalugamage
|25
|19
|0
|2
|131.57
|Will Jacks
|not out
|53
|22
|3
|4
|240.9
|Jamie Overton
|c Kalugamage b Stewart
|15
|9
|1
|1
|166.66
|Jofra Archer
|not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 1, w 8) 10
|Total
|20 Ov (RR: 10.10)202/7
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|JJ Smuts
|3
|0
|24
|1
|8
|5
|Ali Hasan
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|8
|Grant Stewart
|4
|0
|51
|2
|12.75
|7
|Crishan Kalugamage
|4
|0
|41
|2
|10.25
|7
|Ben Manenti
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|6
|Jaspreet Singh
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10
|0
4:38 PM
4:18 PM
4:14 PM
3:50 PM
3:48 PM
3:39 PM
3:29 PM
3:19 PM
3:15 PM
3:08 PM
3:04 PM
2:56 PM
2:46 PM
2:39 PM
2:33 PM
2:26 PM
Topics :ICC T20 World CupEngland cricket teamCricket NewsT20 cricket
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:27 PM IST