England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: ENG eyeing back-to-back wins; Toss at 6:30 PM

Match 15 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will see England taking on the West Indies at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight, This clash is set to be a thrilling one as both teams look to extend their unbeaten runs in the tournament.

England enters the match fresh off a nail-biting win against Nepal, where they triumphed on the final ball. Despite the tense finish, the English side will be determined to put on a more dominant performance today and continue their strong start in Group C. They’ll be aiming to outplay the West Indies and keep their momentum going in this high-stakes encounter.

Meanwhile, the West Indies come into this game after a commanding win over Scotland, where Shimron Hetmyer’s batting brilliance and Romario Shepherd’s exceptional five-wicket haul stole the show. The Caribbean side will be keen to build on their all-round form and maintain their unbeaten record in the competition.

With both teams eager to assert their dominance, this contest promises to be an exciting and intense one.

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 England playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC match between England and West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.