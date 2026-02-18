Associate Sponsors

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE T20 WC: Dutt gets his 2nd wicket; Ishan Kishan departs on 18

One of the biggest talking points remains Abhishek Sharma's lean patch. The explosive opener, known for his fearless starts, is yet to fire in this tournament.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:38 PM IST
7:38 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: IND 56/2 after 7 overs!

Ackermann continues the attack for NED!

6.1 – Suryakumar Yadav takes a single off a quicker ball around off stump, guiding it gently in front of long-on.
 
6.2 – Tilak Varma clips a back-of-a-length delivery through mid-wicket for a single.
 
6.3 – Suryakumar faces an attacking delivery on off stump, opens the bat face, and nudges it to cover for no run.
 
6.4 – Another ball to Suryakumar on leg stump; he works it to mid-wicket but doesn’t get any run.
 
6.5 – Suryakumar finds the gap behind square and collects two runs off a slightly short delivery.
 
6.6 – The over concludes with Suryakumar whipping a short ball toward deep mid-wicket for a single.
 
Over summary: 1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1 – 5 runs; India 56/2.

7:31 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: IND 51/2 after the powerplay!

Klein into the attack for NED

Ball 6: Suryakumar Yadav takes a quick single, nudging the ball past the fielders.
 
Ball 5: A fuller delivery at the stumps is pushed gently by Suryakumar to mid-on for no run.
 
Ball 4: Suryakumar faces a fullish ball on off stump, fends it with a leading edge to backward point.
 
Ball 3: Tilak Varma manages a single off a short-of-length delivery over mid-wicket, racing down the pitch and finding enough space.
 
Ball 2: Suryakumar flicks a leg-line delivery to deep square leg for one run.
 
Ball 1: Suryakumar opens the over with a crisp cover drive for FOUR, timing it beautifully past the infield to the boundary.

7:24 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan departs!

Ishan Kishan dismissed as he plays the ball onto his stumps eventually. IND lose their 2nd wicket now.

7:21 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: IND 35/1 after 4 overs!

Aryan Dutt continued his disciplined spell, challenging India’s left-handers with tight lines and subtle variations. Tilak Varma opened confidently, rotating the strike with singles and punishing a loose delivery for a boundary.

Ishan Kishan faced Dutt for the first time, carefully nudging a single to get off the mark. In the next over, Colin Ackermann replaced Dutt, conceding runs to both batsmen. Tilak’s sweep found the boundary, while Ishan launched a full toss over deep extra cover for a six.

Singles and a smart inside edge kept the scoreboard ticking as India reached 35-1 after four overs, maintaining momentum after losing Abhishek Sharma early.

7:12 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: 15 runs from the over!

Van Beek into the attack for NED

Score after over: IND 18-1
Batsmen: Tilak Varma 11(7), Ishan Kishan 7(2)
Bowler: Logan van Beek 1-0-15-0

Ball 1: Van Beek starts the over with a full delivery around off stump, and Tilak Varma charges down the pitch. He gets an inside edge, and the ball rolls toward square leg for 1 run.
 
Ball 2: A slower ball angled across, Tilak Varma waits for it and pats it gently to short third man. No run.
 
Ball 3 – 4: Ishan Kishan gives the charge to van Beek and attempts to loft the ball down the ground. He mishits and drags it in front of square, but it’s good enough for 3 runs as Croes keeps it to a boundary-less result.
 
Ball 4 – 6: Van Beek delivers a leg-lined delivery, and Ishan Kishan pounces on it. He flicks the ball backward of square for a boundary, finding the gap with ease. FOUR.
 
Ball 5: Tilak Varma charges again, but this time he reaches for a full delivery and gets an inside edge that squirts away to backward square leg for another single.
 
Ball 6 – 6: Van Beek offers a full delivery right in the slot, and Tilak Varma seizes the opportunity. He lofts the ball through the line and sends it flat over the ropes for a massive SIX.
 


7:08 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: IND lose their 1st wicket!

Score after over: IND 3-1
Batsmen: Tilak Varma 3(3), Ishan Kishan 0(0)
Bowler: Aryan Dutt 1-0-3-1

Ball 1: Aryan Dutt starts with a flatter delivery at 95.9 km/h drifting in. Abhishek Sharma stays on the leg side and nudges it gently towards cover. No run.
 
Ball 2: A quicker one sliding in; Abhishek eases it to cover-point. Still no run.
 
Ball 3 – WICKET: Bowled! Aryan Dutt skids one through, and Abhishek Sharma misjudges the length, going for a pull. The ball sneaks past the bat and crashes into the stumps. Sharma departs for a duck, leaving the crowd stunned.
 
Ball 4: Tilak Varma comes to the crease. Dutt sends one straight at him, and Tilak blocks it with a straight bat to his right. No run.
 
Ball 5: Dutt fires another full ball on leg stump. Tilak attempts a reverse sweep but misses, with Edwards taking a sharp stop. No run, not given as a wide.
 
Ball 6: Tilak connects with a flighted delivery and drives it elegantly to sweeper cover for 3 runs.
 
 

7:03 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Abhishek disappoints again!

Abhishek Sharma departs on a duck yet again as that makes it three ducks in a row.


6:57 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: National anthems done!

The national anthems have been sung and it is time for action as both sides play their final encounter in the group stage.

6:45 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball as all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma and how he performs tonight and sets the tone for the business end of the tournament from here on.

6:42 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Playing 11 for both sides!

Netherlands Playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein
 
India Playing 11: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

6:33 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Suryakumar wins the toss!

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.

6:16 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Toss to take place soon!

We are just 15 minutes away from the toss in Ahmedabad as the anticipation builds up for India's final home game tonight.

6:11 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: The Dutch playing for pride!

Sufering a heavy defeat against USA last time around, Max O'Dowd and co. have a pretty tough task to finish off their group with a major upset tonight.

6:05 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Will Abhishek make amends?

All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma's form tonight as the fans would love him to spring back to form and destroy the Netherlands bowling attack tonight. With two consecutive ducks, Abhishek will surely be feeling some pressure when he takes the pitch tonight.

5:57 PM

India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: IND looking to continue unbeaten streak!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup encounter between hosts India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. With India looking to end the group stage unbeaten tonight, Surya and co. would be looking to have a perfect night tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM IST

An in-form India will aim to polish their combinations and carry momentum into the Super 8s when they take on the Netherlands in their final league match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tonight. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.  Having already sealed qualification, the focus for the Men in Blue will be on fine-tuning key areas rather than chasing points.
 
However, Ishan Kishan’s red-hot form has ensured India haven’t felt the impact at the top. With four ducks in his last six innings, Abhishek may look to tweak his approach, especially with teams setting fields to cut off his preferred scoring zones in the Powerplay.
 
India’s middle order will also want to tighten up against spin after facing some resistance from Namibia and Pakistan. With qualification secured, the team management could rotate the bowling attack, potentially resting Jasprit Bumrah.
 
For the Netherlands, bouncing back from a heavy defeat to the USA will be a stern challenge against a confident Indian side. 
 
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
 
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washingotn Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
 
Netherlands Playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

