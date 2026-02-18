India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: IND batting first; Arshdeep, Sundar named in XI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
An in-form India will aim to polish their combinations and carry momentum into the Super 8s when they take on the Netherlands in their final league match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tonight. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. Having already sealed qualification, the focus for the Men in Blue will be on fine-tuning key areas rather than chasing points.
One of the biggest talking points remains Abhishek Sharma’s lean patch. The explosive opener, known for his fearless starts, is yet to fire in this tournament. A duck in the opener, illness that ruled him out against Namibia, and another early dismissal versus Pakistan have stalled his campaign.
However, Ishan Kishan’s red-hot form has ensured India haven’t felt the impact at the top. With four ducks in his last six innings, Abhishek may look to tweak his approach, especially with teams setting fields to cut off his preferred scoring zones in the Powerplay.
India’s middle order will also want to tighten up against spin after facing some resistance from Namibia and Pakistan. With qualification secured, the team management could rotate the bowling attack, potentially resting Jasprit Bumrah.
For the Netherlands, bouncing back from a heavy defeat to the USA will be a stern challenge against a confident Indian side.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washingotn Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Netherlands Playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
6:33 PM
India vs Netherlands LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Suryakumar wins the toss!
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.
6:16 PM
India vs Netherlands LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Toss to take place soon!
We are just 15 minutes away from the toss in Ahmedabad as the anticipation builds up for India's final home game tonight.
6:11 PM
India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: The Dutch playing for pride!
Sufering a heavy defeat against USA last time around, Max O'Dowd and co. have a pretty tough task to finish off their group with a major upset tonight.
6:05 PM
India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Will Abhishek make amends?
All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma's form tonight as the fans would love him to spring back to form and destroy the Netherlands bowling attack tonight. With two consecutive ducks, Abhishek will surely be feeling some pressure when he takes the pitch tonight.
5:57 PM
India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: IND looking to continue unbeaten streak!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup encounter between hosts India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. With India looking to end the group stage unbeaten tonight, Surya and co. would be looking to have a perfect night tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM IST
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:55 PM IST