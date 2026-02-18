India vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: IND batting first; Arshdeep, Sundar named in XI

An in-form India will aim to polish their combinations and carry momentum into the Super 8s when they take on the Netherlands in their final league match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tonight. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. Having already sealed qualification, the focus for the Men in Blue will be on fine-tuning key areas rather than chasing points.

One of the biggest talking points remains Abhishek Sharma’s lean patch. The explosive opener, known for his fearless starts, is yet to fire in this tournament. A duck in the opener, illness that ruled him out against Namibia, and another early dismissal versus Pakistan have stalled his campaign.

However, Ishan Kishan’s red-hot form has ensured India haven’t felt the impact at the top. With four ducks in his last six innings, Abhishek may look to tweak his approach, especially with teams setting fields to cut off his preferred scoring zones in the Powerplay.

India’s middle order will also want to tighten up against spin after facing some resistance from Namibia and Pakistan. With qualification secured, the team management could rotate the bowling attack, potentially resting Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs NED pitch report and Ahmedabad stadium stats For the Netherlands, bouncing back from a heavy defeat to the USA will be a stern challenge against a confident Indian side.

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washingotn Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Netherlands Playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.