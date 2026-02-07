Associate Sponsors

Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands set 148-run target for Pakistan

ICC U19 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Spinners stole the spotlight for Pakistan by taking six wickets against the Netherlands in Colombo

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 12:38 PM IST
12:37 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands scorecard

Netherlands (20 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Michael Levitt c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Mohammad Nawaz 24 15 3 1 160
Max O'Dowd c †Usman Khan b Salman Mirza 5 7 1 0 71.42
Bas de Leede c Babar Azam b Mohammad Nawaz 30 25 4 0 120
Colin Ackermann b Abrar Ahmed 20 14 4 0 142.85
Scott Edwards (c)† c Sahibzada Farhan b Abrar Ahmed 37 29 3 1 127.58
Zach Lion-Cachet c Mohammad Nawaz b Saim Ayub 9 8 1 0 112.5
Logan van Beek c Agha Salman b Saim Ayub 0 1 0 0 0
Aryan Dutt c Sahibzada Farhan b Salman Mirza 13 8 2 0 162.5
Roelof van der Merwe c Agha Salman b Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 9 0 0 44.44
Kyle Klein not out 2 2 0 0 100
Paul van Meekeren c †Usman Khan b Salman Mirza 0 1 0 0 0
Extras (lb 1, w 2) 3
Total 19.5 Ov (RR: 7.41) 147/10
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s
Shaheen Shah Afridi 3 0 28 1 9.33 8
Salman Mirza 3.5 0 24 3 6.26 14
Mohammad Nawaz 4 0 38 2 9.5 6
Shadab Khan 4 0 26 0 6.5 6
Abrar Ahmed 4 0 23 2 5.75 8
Saim Ayub 1 0 7 2 7 2

12:36 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands finish at 147 for 10 after 19.5 overs

Salman Mirza comes back in the attack for Pakistan

Ball 5: OUT! Slower delivery outside off, van Meekeren goes for a big hit first ball and only manages a miscued loft. The ball hangs in the air and Usman Khan settles under it to complete a comfortable catch. Netherlands are bowled out for 147.
 
Ball 4: OUT! Another one in the deep. The slower ball grips, Dutt looks to flick it away but gets a big leading edge. The ball goes a long way up and Sahibzada Farhan positions himself well before taking a safe catch.
 
Ball 3: Fuller outside off, Dutt stays back and throws his hands at it, slicing the drive wide of cover. Faheem sprints across in the deep and slides to restrict it to two.
 
Ball 2: Short ball dug in, Dutt shapes for the ramp but fails to connect, the ball passing through safely.
 
Ball 1: Short and wide outside off, Klein frees his arms and carves it backward of square on the off-side to get a single.

12:29 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 144 for 8 after 19 overs

Shaheen comes back in the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Full and in the slot, Dutt leans into it and drills the drive through extra cover, the ball racing away to the fence.
 
Ball 5: Fuller length outside off, Klein opens his account by driving neatly in front of square on the off-side for a single.
 
Ball 4: OUT! Good length just outside off, van der Merwe goes through with the lofted drive but doesn’t get the timing. The ball balloons high towards deep cover where Salman Agha backtracks, keeps his balance, and holds a fine reverse-cupped catch.
 
Ball 3: Good length in the corridor, van der Merwe swings hard looking for elevation but fails to make contact. Dot ball.
 
Ball 2: Yorker length outside off, van der Merwe looks to squeeze it out but can’t beat the bowler. Another dot.
 
Ball 1: Fuller outside off, van der Merwe drives straight to backward point and sets off before being sent back. A direct hit would have had him in trouble, but the fielder misses. Dot ball.

12:25 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 139 for 7 after 18 overs

Abrar continues the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Floated outside off, van der Merwe leans into the drive and eases it down to long-off for a single.
 
Ball 5: Leading edge but safe — the ball spins away as Dutt looks to work it against the turn, closes the bat face and gets a fortunate single wide of cover-point.
 
Ball 4: Tossed up on middle and leg, van der Merwe muscles it toward mid-wicket and settles for one.
 
Ball 3: The wrong ’un from Abrar, Dutt shuffles across and nudges it in front of mid-wicket to rotate strike.
 
Ball 2: Pushed through just outside off, van der Merwe dabs it softly in front of point and hustles through for a quick single.
 
Ball 1: Flighted well wide of off, van der Merwe goes for the drive but finds cover. Dot ball.

12:21 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 134 for 7 after 17 overs

Saim Ayub comes in the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: FOUR! Too full and too wide from Ayub, Aryan Dutt strides forward and drills a classy drive wide of long-off to get off the mark in style.
 
Ball 5: Tossed up just outside off, van der Merwe drops it softly wide of point and scampers through for a quick single.
 
Ball 4: OUT! Slower and shorter from Ayub, Cachet backs away to pull but loses all momentum. Drags it off the bottom of the bat and holes out at deep mid-wicket. Another easy catch and the Dutch wobble.
 
Ball 3: Flighted just outside off, Aryan Dutt punches it down to long-off and rotates the strike.
 
Ball 2: OUT! Beautifully tossed up outside off, van Beek is early into the drive and spoons a simple catch to cover. A golden duck and Netherlands lose another.
 
Ball 1: Cachet steps down to the flight and drives along the ground to long-on, picking up a single.

12:15 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 127 for 5 after 16 overs

Abrar comes back in the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: OUT! Tossed up and tempting, Edwards looks to push but gets it in the air. Sahibzada Farhan settles under it and completes the catch. Edwards gone.
 
Ball 5: Floated just outside off, Edwards drives crisply but straight to cover. Dot ball.
 
Ball 4: Slower and wider outside off, Edwards backs away to cut, gets a thick top-edge that runs fine. They hustle back for two.
 
Ball 3: Flighted on middle and leg, Zach Lion Cachet punches it down to long-on and takes a single.
 
Ball 2: Slower one at the stumps, the wrong ’un. Cachet presses forward and gets an under-edge that drops on the leg side. No run.
 
Ball 1: Tossed up around off, Edwards nudges it towards the non-striker. A brief collision with the bowler creates confusion, but the single is completed.

12:11 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 123 for 4 after 15 overs

Nawaz continues the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Edwards turns it away to backward square leg and takes a single.
 
Ball 5: Tossed up around off, Zach Lion Cachet goes deep in the crease and works it neatly through mid-wicket for one.
 
Ball 4: Uppish but effective. Slower and wider outside off, Cachet backs away to drive inside out, gets a thick edge and the ball flies wide of backward point for four.
 
Ball 3: Slower delivery just outside off, Edwards shuffles across and drags the sweep behind square on the leg side for a run.
 
Ball 2: Tossed up just outside off, Edwards punches it off the back foot but finds cover. No run.
 
Ball 1: Too short and wide, Edwards waits and cuts it square past cover-point, beating the deep fielder for four.

12:05 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 112 for 4 after 14 overs

Shadab continues the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Edwards works it away to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
 
Ball 5: Good running from Edwards. He comes down the pitch, plays it softly into the gap wide of mid-wicket and races back for two.
 
Ball 4: Fraction short outside off, Edwards cuts it hard but Nawaz slides to his left at cover-point to stop it. No run.
 
Ball 3: Slower and wider outside off, Zach Lion Cachet drives it uppishly, but it lands safely in front of long-off for one.
 
Ball 2: Flighted outside off, Edwards dabs it backward of square on the off-side and rotates the strike.
 
Ball 1: Chance missed! Tossed up and driven firmly back at Shadab, who gets a hand to it at a comfortable height but puts it down. No run.

12:02 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 107 for 4 after 13 overs

Nawaz continues the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Nawaz angles it into the pads, Edwards works it backward of square on the leg side and takes a single.
 
Ball 5: Tossed up on middle and leg, the new batter Zach Lion Cachet gets off the mark with a gentle nudge down to long-on for one.
 
Ball 4: OUT! de Leede throws it away. Pushed through just outside off, he looks to loft but mistimes it badly and picks out Babar Azam at long-off.
 
Ball 3: Short and punished. de Leede backs away, opens the face and cuts it hard past cover for a boundary.
 
Ball 2: Flatter and just outside off, Edwards cuts it behind square on the off side and rotates the strike.
 
Ball 1: In the slot on off, Edwards commits to the slog-sweep and muscles it cleanly over deep mid-wicket for six, bringing up the Netherlands’ hundred.
 

11:56 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 94 for 3 after 12 overs

Shadab Khan comes back in the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Pushed through flatter, Edwards nudges it into the off-side and picks up a single.
 
Ball 5: Nicely bowled leg-break, spins from off and beats Edwards as he looks to sweep. No run.
 
Ball 4: Flighted on middle and leg, de Leede backs away and drags the drive down to long-on for one.
 
Ball 3: Wild slog attempt, the ball drops safely in no man’s land despite fielders converging, and Edwards gets a run.
 
Ball 2: Pushed through outside off, Edwards chops it backward of square on the off-side and comes back for two.
 
Ball 1: Flatter and at the stumps, de Leede backs away and punches it down to long-on for a single.

11:52 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 88 for 3 after 11 overs

Nawaz comes back in the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Short and wide outside off, Bas de Leede cuts it away through the off-side and takes a single.
 
Ball 5: Tossed well down leg, Edwards sweeps it backward of square, just drops short of the fielder and they cross for one.
 
Ball 4: Floated into the pads, Edwards backs away, gets low and sweeps neatly behind square on the on-side for four.
 
Ball 3: Fraction short outside off, de Leede backs away and chops it in front of square on the off-side for a run.
 
Ball 2: Flighted on middle and leg, Edwards rolls his wrists on the sweep and picks up a single backward of square.
 
Ball 1: Tossed well wide of off, de Leede backs away and drives past cover to collect one.

11:49 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 79 for 3 after 10 overs

Abrar continues the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Flatter at 90.7kph, de Leede jabs it down to long-on and turns the strike over.
 
Ball 5: Spinning away at 92.5kph outside off, de Leede wisely shoulders arms as it stays within the tramline. Dot ball.
 
Ball 4: Free hit really. Short and wide, de Leede rocks back and slaps the cut through cover. Slightly uppish with the spin, but it splits the gap for four.
 
Ball 3: Leg-break at 89.5kph outside off, Edwards stays back and bunts it safely to long-on for one.
 
Ball 2: Nicely tossed up at 81.2kph, full and drifting in, Edwards presses forward and pushes it straight back to the bowler. No run.
 
Ball 1: Fullish at 87.9kph, de Leede shimmies down looking to go across the line, gets an inside edge that rolls away to deep mid-wicket for a single.

11:46 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 72 for 3 after 9 overs

Shadab Khan continues the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Fraction short at 83.9kph, de Leede cuts with the spin and places it out to sweeper cover for a single.
 
Ball 5: Full and wide outside off, Edwards goes for the reverse sweep and finds short third man. Mirza fumbles again, but it’s only one.
 
Ball 4: Fullish delivery pushed to the right of the bowler, and Shadab reacts sharply with a diving stop. Dot ball.
 
Ball 3: Edged and four! Edwards pushes off the front foot, the outside edge runs towards short third. Mirza attacks it, makes a mess, and it trickles away to the fence.
 
Ball 2: Full on off, Edwards drives it straight back to Shadab. No run.
 
Ball 1: Very full around off, de Leede leans into the drive and threads it through cover-point to pick up a single.

11:43 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 65 for 3 after 8 overs

Abrar Ahmed comes in the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Bowled! Abrar Ahmed strikes in his very first over. The ball skids on, sneaks through Ackermann’s defence and crashes into the stumps. Ackermann is gone for 20.
 
Ball 5: Ackermann shuffles leg-side, gets right down and sweeps powerfully through the vacant midwicket region. That races away for four.
 
Ball 4: Big LBW shout, but turned down. From a length it spins back in, Ackermann rocks back to flick, misses and is struck high on the pad. Probably sliding down leg.
 
Ball 3: De Leede dances down the track to the flighted delivery, gets to the pitch and drives cleanly to long-on for one.
 
Ball 2: Length ball, Ackermann closes the bat face a fraction early and gets a leading edge that drops safely near cover-point. Single taken.
 
Ball 1: Abrar starts with an in-drifter, de Leede plays it off the back foot and works it neatly through midwicket for one.

11:39 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE: Netherlands 58 for 2 after 7 overs

Shadab Khan comes in the attack for Pakistan

Ball 6: Full and drifting into middle, Ackermann drops to one knee and sweeps fiercely through square leg for four.
 
Ball 5: Spinning away outside off, de Leede slashes it out to deep point and takes a single.
 
Ball 4: Fraction short, Ackermann punches it firmly down to long-off for one.
 
Ball 3: Length outside off, Ackermann cuts crisply but finds backward point. No run.
 
Ball 2: Tossed up a touch too full, de Leede stays leg-side and drills it, Agha leaping to his left at short cover to half-stop. Single taken.
 
Ball 1: Tossed up and full, Ackermann strides forward and drives along the ground to long-off for one.

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

