Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands set 148-run target for Pakistan
ICC U19 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Spinners stole the spotlight for Pakistan by taking six wickets against the Netherlands in Colombo
Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Indulgence
Explore Business Standard
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
ICC U19 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Spinners stole the spotlight for Pakistan by taking six wickets against the Netherlands in Colombo
12:37 PM
|Netherlands (20 ovs maximum)
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Michael Levitt
|c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Mohammad Nawaz
|24
|15
|3
|1
|160
|Max O'Dowd
|c †Usman Khan b Salman Mirza
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.42
|Bas de Leede
|c Babar Azam b Mohammad Nawaz
|30
|25
|4
|0
|120
|Colin Ackermann
|b Abrar Ahmed
|20
|14
|4
|0
|142.85
|Scott Edwards (c)†
|c Sahibzada Farhan b Abrar Ahmed
|37
|29
|3
|1
|127.58
|Zach Lion-Cachet
|c Mohammad Nawaz b Saim Ayub
|9
|8
|1
|0
|112.5
|Logan van Beek
|c Agha Salman b Saim Ayub
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aryan Dutt
|c Sahibzada Farhan b Salman Mirza
|13
|8
|2
|0
|162.5
|Roelof van der Merwe
|c Agha Salman b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|4
|9
|0
|0
|44.44
|Kyle Klein
|not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100
|Paul van Meekeren
|c †Usman Khan b Salman Mirza
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 2) 3
|Total
|19.5 Ov (RR: 7.41) 147/10
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|3
|0
|28
|1
|9.33
|8
|Salman Mirza
|3.5
|0
|24
|3
|6.26
|14
|Mohammad Nawaz
|4
|0
|38
|2
|9.5
|6
|Shadab Khan
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.5
|6
|Abrar Ahmed
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|8
|Saim Ayub
|1
|0
|7
|2
|7
|2
12:36 PM
12:29 PM
12:25 PM
12:21 PM
12:15 PM
12:11 PM
12:05 PM
12:02 PM
11:56 AM
11:52 AM
11:49 AM
11:46 AM
11:43 AM
11:39 AM
11:33 AM
11:28 AM
11:22 AM
11:15 AM
11:10 AM
11:06 AM
10:58 AM
10:53 AM
10:43 AM
10:41 AM
10:34 AM
10:32 AM
10:20 AM
10:10 AM
10:00 AM
Topics :Pakistan cricket teamNetherlandsWest Indies cricket teamCricket NewsscotlandT20 cricketICC T20 World Cup
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:51 AM IST