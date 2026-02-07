Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman wins the toss for PAK; opts to bowl

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and invited Scott Edwards-led Netherlands to bat first in the opening fixture of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Two-time champions West Indies will then take on Scotland in the second match of the day at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Tussle in opening fixture

For Pakistan, the stakes are immediately high. With an impending boycott of their fixture against India looming, they effectively begin the competition two points behind and with a potential net run-rate handicap. That leaves them virtually no margin for error in a format that offers no settling-in period. The upside is preparation: no team has played more T20Is in the past nine months. Pakistan have featured in 34 matches against ten opponents, winning 24, and arrive on the back of a commanding 3–0 home series sweep of Australia.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, come in with far less recent cricket, having not played a competitive T20I since June. Their routes to victory are narrower, but not imaginary. Pakistan will remember how their top order froze against the USA in their opening game of the last T20 World Cup, a match that ended in a stunning Super Over defeat.

West Indies seek form revival vs Scotland

In the second match of the day, West Indies will take on Scotland in a Group C fixture at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting at 3 pm IST. Two-time champions West Indies, winners in 2012 and 2016, are aiming to reclaim the title after finishing fifth in the previous edition played at home. With a slightly revamped squad, the Caribbean side will be led by Shai Hope, supported by experienced campaigners such as Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph and Romario Shepherd.

Scotland, appearing in their seventh T20 World Cup, secured a late entry following Bangladesh’s withdrawal. Led by Richie Berrington, Scotland will rely on key performers George Munsey, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen and Mark Watt to challenge the favourites and make a statement on the big stage.

Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Netherlands playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C &WK), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for Match 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and the Netherlands will take place at 10:30 am IST, while the toss for Match 2 between West Indies and Scotland will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.