Pakistan vs USA LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Can USA repeat history again? Toss at 6:30 PM IST

Pakistan is set to face the United States of America (USA) in Match 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, tonight at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Pakistan began their campaign with a hard-fought victory over the Netherlands, securing a three-wicket win in the tournament opener. Although they will be feeling confident after their win, the memories of the shock defeat to the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup still linger in the back of their minds. Pakistan will be looking to avenge that loss and avoid another upset in this crucial encounter.

On the other hand, the USA, led by captain Monank Patel, began their campaign against defending champions India. Despite putting up a strong fight early on, they were ultimately defeated by 29 runs, thanks to a brilliant knock from Suryakumar Yadav and disciplined bowling from India. The USA will be aiming to bounce back from that defeat and put up a stronger performance against Pakistan.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: PAK vs USA pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats This clash is set to be a thrilling encounter, as both teams look to secure a vital win in the group stage and keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

USA playing 11 (probable): Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC match between Pakistan and USA will take place at 6:30 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.