Pakistan vs USA LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Can USA repeat history again? Toss at 6:30 PM IST

Pakistan will be feeling confident after their win, however the memories of the shock defeat to the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup would still linger in their minds.
Pakistan is set to face the United States of America (USA) in Match 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, tonight at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
Pakistan began their campaign with a hard-fought victory over the Netherlands, securing a three-wicket win in the tournament opener. Although they will be feeling confident after their win, the memories of the shock defeat to the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup still linger in the back of their minds. Pakistan will be looking to avenge that loss and avoid another upset in this crucial encounter.
On the other hand, the USA, led by captain Monank Patel, began their campaign against defending champions India. Despite putting up a strong fight early on, they were ultimately defeated by 29 runs, thanks to a brilliant knock from Suryakumar Yadav and disciplined bowling from India. The USA will be aiming to bounce back from that defeat and put up a stronger performance against Pakistan.
This clash is set to be a thrilling encounter, as both teams look to secure a vital win in the group stage and keep their hopes alive in the tournament.
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
USA playing 11 (probable): Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC match between Pakistan and USA will take place at 6:30 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
6:22 PM
Pakistan vs USA LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss as the fans are packing the stadium already for an exciting encounter.
6:12 PM
Pakistan vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC: USA looking to bounce back!
The USA, captained by Monank Patel, started their campaign against the defending champions, India. Despite a promising start, they were eventually beaten by 29 runs, with Suryakumar Yadav’s stellar innings and India’s disciplined bowling proving too much. The USA will look to recover from this loss and deliver a more formidable performance against Pakistan in their next match.
6:06 PM
Pakistan vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC: PAK looking to avenge 2024 defeat!
Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a tough three-wicket win over the Netherlands in the opening match. While the victory has boosted their confidence, the painful memory of their shocking defeat to the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup remains fresh. Pakistan will be determined to avenge that loss and ensure they don’t suffer another upset in this important clash.
6:00 PM
Pakistan vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC: Can USA repeat history tonight?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 encounter between Pakistan and USA in Colombo. With Pakistan coming off a narrow win vs Netherlands, they would be looking to go top of the table with back-to-back wins. However, USA having already provided an upset vs PAK in 2024, will be eyeing history again tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM IST
